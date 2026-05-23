Jesse Minter Facing ‘Long Runway’ Risk With Ravens

He’s not even taken charge of a competitive game for the Baltimore Ravens, but rookie head coach Jesse Minter is already being warned about his job security.

Minter replaced John Harbaugh after 18 years this offseason, and the new man’s task is simple, according to Diante Lee of The Ringer. Lee says former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator “Minter is charged with reestablishing the Ravens’ identity: a team that wins by playing bully ball and dominating in the trenches,” but there’s a catch.

The problem involves two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and a rapidly closing Super Bowl window. Jackson’s presence means Minter is in win-now mode, per Lee, who pointed out the new coach “has the necessary pieces to lead Baltimore on a deep run, but he won’t have a long runway to figure things out. The Ravens need to contend this year, or questions will arise about whether Jackson’s career is being wasted.”

It’s becoming a familiar theme for these Ravens to be viewed as running out of time to win a championship. The assessment has some merit, but Minter’s timeframe for success could still be longer than it looks.

Jesse Minter Needs Time

Putting Minter on the clock so soon is hardly fair. Not when the 43-year-old is getting his first chance to lead a whole team at the pro level.

Minter’s also facing the rather daunting task of following Harbaugh, who won 193 games, including playoffs and a Super Bowl title during his lengthy tenure. The Harbaugh-led Ravens went to the postseason 12 times, so playing meaningful football in January looks like the minimum requirement for Minter.

That’s a reasonable expectation given the top-heavy nature of the roster Minter inherited. It is a group headlined by ageing starters at key spots like left tackle, defensive end, running back and tight end.

Age needn’t be a problem, though, not when the Ravens also boast a strong core of gifted young playmakers. They include wide receiver Zay Flowers, safeties Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

General manager Eric DeCosta reduced the average age of the roster with 11 picks in the 2026 NFL draft. That’s a large influx of fresh faces for Minter and a new staff to develop, a process sure to take time.

Fortunately, the Ravens are still talented enough to compete while Minter’s coaching up young players and fixing schematic problems on both sides of the ball.

Ravens Primed to Help New Coach Win Early

The simple fact about these Ravens is they remain realistic Super Bowl contenders even after the change on the sideline. At least as long as Jackson stays fully committed and tied to the future, something DeCosta can ensure by finally arranging a new contract for the dual-threat signal-caller.

Minter needs full buy-in from the Ravens’ biggest stars, but he’ll also welcome members of this year’s draft class emerging as viable impact players. Perhaps a Day 3 pick who can become a prolific target for Jackson.

Any improvements on offense will rely on new coordinator Declan Doyle successfully implementing the major change DeCosta has outlined. That change is likely to be minimal compared with the adjustments Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will make to an underperforming unit that surrendered 398 points and registered a mere 30 sacks last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Nobody making the important decisions for the Ravens should expect Minter and his assistants to magic those improvements into existence in just one or two seasons. Owner Steve Bisciotti moved on from Harbaugh because he wanted things to change, so expect the Ravens to give those responsible for that change ample time to make it happen.