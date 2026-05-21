Lamar Jackson Gets Super Bowl Warning About 2026 Ravens

He’s one of the great quarterbacks of his era, and maybe in NFL history, but the Super Bowl still eludes Lamar Jackson, so he won’t welcome an ominous title warning about the 2026 Baltimore Ravens.

A former general manager has some worrying words for Jackson about what the two-time league MVP should expect from this team. Those words include the following blunt refrain, “If they don’t win it all this year, then I think, I mean, it’s time to reset and retool.”

That’s the sobering take from Ran Carthon, who pulled no punches about the Ravens’ closing Super Bowl window, when speaking with Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports on ‘With The First Pick.’

It’s a tough assessment of a franchise already arguably in rebuild mode after parting ways with former head coach John Harbaugh after 18 years this offseason. Winning it all in Year 1 is a tall order for Harbaugh’s rookie successor Jesse Minter, but Carthon, who was general manager of the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and ’24, identified an inescapable truth about the roster Minter inherited.

A truth Jackson can do little about, except maybe making a faster start to learning Minter’s system.

Lamar Jackson Challenged to Beat Time

Carthon pointed out how “Derrick Henry, he’s playing some of his best ball still, but, you know, he’ll be 31, 32-years-old this season, how much longer is he going to be able to go. We know where Mark Andrews is, guys like Ronnie Stanley, it’s just an older roster.”

The “heavy veteran” makeup of the roster worries Carthon, but the Ravens may be more concerned about Jackson’s focus and status. His future is mired in an element of uncertainty while complex negotiations over a new contract linger.

Meanwhile, focus is something Minter needs from his best player. It’s why some observers can justify being concerned about Jackson not attending early OTAs, despite the Ravens knowing why their star is absent.

Jackson is still the sole determining factor in how far the Ravens progress in any season, no matter the average age of his supporting cast. Yet, if the Ravens are worried about an ageing roster, they aren’t showing it.

Not based on some of their key moves this offseason.

Ravens Don’t Share Super Bowl Worry

General manager Eric DeCosta isn’t acting like he’s overly concerned about the upper age limit of his team. Not when his best deal involved a near 40-year-old All-Pro, nor when the Ravens had no problem handing 31-year-old edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson a deal worth up to $120 million, and upsetting an AFC North rival in the process.

DeCosta is comfortable trusting veterans to bolster an underperforming defense, but it’s not as if he hasn’t restocked the youth ranks. He used seven of the Ravens’ 11 picks in the 2026 NFL draft to bolster the offense, including a new protector for Jackson and four new targets for his passing talents.

There’s still time for the Ravens to put more playmakers around Jackson. Even though that may mean increasing the average age in the wide receiver room.

Perhaps DeCosta and Minter actually believe they are in win or bust mode, but it’s more likely the Ravens simply value a diverse mix of youthful potential and proven experience. The combination won’t accelerate the closing of their Super Bowl window, not as long as Jackson stays fully committed.