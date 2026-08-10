Jesse Minter Sends Message to $10 Million Ravens DB After Camp Clashes

Jessie Minter wants his safeties to bring the thump whenever a wide receiver crosses the middld, but when key pass-catchers were being roughed up and even forced off the practice field injured, the rookie head coach for the Baltimore Ravens had to say something to newcomer Jaylinn Hawkins.

Minter walked an imaginary tightrope of sorts after Hawkins spent the final two days of camp doling out the punishment, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The former New England Patriots defensive back delivered the hit that left newly minted $140-million wideout Zay Flowers dealing with a quad injury.

Hawkins also decked Flowers’ fellow receiver Rashod Bateman during practice on Sunday, August 9. Bateman’s okay, and Flowers isn’t expected to miss time, but Minter still cautioned Hawkins about his aggression.

Minter explained, “I really don’t want to put that on him. When you’re a safety and you’re breaking on the ball, there’s just a little bit of an awareness of not trying to have the body-on-body collisions. We certainly want Jaylinn to play with the mindset that he plays with. So we’ll continue to just be really, really careful about that.”

Minter is a first-year coach still learning how to manage a whole roster, so this is a smartly-worded refrain. The ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator can’t have star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets being sent to the treatment room unnecessarily.

Yet, Minter also knows how important Hawkins will be to a revamped Baltimore defense.

Jaylinn Hawkins Has Key Dual Role

The Ravens received no-small amount of praise when they handed Hawkins a deal worth $10 million in 2026 NFL free agency. He was considered one of the “sleeper” signings of this year’s veteran market for good reason.

Hawkins went from unheralded veteran to a true ball hawk in 2025, when he snatched four interceptions to help the Pats reach the Super Bowl. The 28-year-old also became a tone-setter thanks to his appetite for putting big hits on receivers.

Restoring the same brute-force mentality to a Ravens defense that’s gone stale in recent years is just one part of Hawkins’ key role. He’ll also feature in the three-safety sub-packages Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are likely to use.

There’s too much talent at the position for the Ravens to keep an opportunistic game-wrecker on the sideline. It means Hawkins should partner All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 NFL draft first-round pick Malaki Starks on a regular basis.

This gifted triumvirate will form the backbone of Minter’s defense. Similar to how the Ravens will rely on Flowers, Bateman and a breakout camp star to define Jackson’s passing game.

Ravens Showing Signs of True Improvement at Wide Receiver

Wideout has been a problem spot for the Ravens for years, but there are positive signs it can finally become a position of strength. The first of those signs is Flowers tying his future to the franchise after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

His health will be key, but Flowers can expect better support from fellow former first-rounder Bateman. The latter has been vocal about how much he prefers new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s system to what the Ravens ran under previous play-caller Todd Monken.

A motivated Bateman is facing a fight to stay relevant after this year’s third-round pick Ja’kobi Lane dominated camp. So much so, the rookie’s already prompted comparison with a NFL record-holder.

The Ravens will have something special brewing at receiver if Lane justifies even a fraction of this hype. Particularly alongside a revival for Bateman and continued excellence from Flowers.

Minter can’t allow some over-zealous defending to risk the durability of this exciting group.