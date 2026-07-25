Jesse Minter Under ‘More Pressure’ Due to One Ravens ‘Expectation’

If Jesse Minter thought he was going to get some leeway to transition the Baltimore Ravens from 18 years of John Harbaugh’s reign, he’s in for a rude awakening. Minter is actually under “more pressure” than any other new head coach in the NFL in 2026 because of one “expectation” that makes his job harder.

The daunting requirements for Minter are spelled out by Diante Lee of The Ringer. He pointed out how “Baltimore has the roster talent to be considered a Super Bowl contender; now it’s up to Minter to pull it together. It’s probably not enough for him to simply get the Ravens into the postseason. He was hired with the expectation that he’ll be able to get Baltimore over the hump in the playoffs.”

A return to the postseason should be one big box ticked for Minter after the Ravens missed out in heartbreaking fashion to close Hanrbaugh’s tenure. Yet, Lee is right to highlight why making the playoffs isn’t sufficient for a team with a franchise quarterback that’s consistently found ways to swing its Super Bowl window shut in recent years.

Fortunately, Minter’s main area of expertise provides the Ravens the quickest route back to contention.

Jesse Minter Can Ease Pressure With 1 Fix

Minter got the job because of his aptitude as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers last season. It ‘s why Lee noted that “As training camp begins, I’m looking to see whether Minter will give this team a clear defensive identity. His Chargers defenses played with clear physicality and sound coverage, things that have been missing from Baltimore in recent years.”

A defensive revival is likely on the watch of a coach who mixed coverage and pressure in sophisticated ways during 2025. His X’s and O’s helped the Bolts become the ultimate ‘bend-but-don’t-break defense,’” according to Match Quarters writer Cody Alexander.

One reason Minter’s defense worked in L.A. was how effectively All-Pro safety Derwin James played a hybrid role in the box. It’s a position ideally suited to the skill-set of dominant Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton.

Putting Hamilton closer to the line of scrimmage more often can underpin a more creative scheme, but Minter’s ability to get players to perform above expectations will be just as important.

The Ravens saw the Minter effect work a treat for a former first-round draft bust last season.

Ravens Can Count on New Coach Making Players Better

Edge-rusher Odafe Oweh never lived up to the billing in Baltimore, after being drafted 31st in 2021, but his game transformed once he was traded to the Chargers last October. Oweh collected 10.5 sacks in 13 games, including playoffs, while working with Minter.

He signed with the Washington Commanders this offseason, but Oweh admitted “he’s gained a better understanding of playing to down/distance and knowing when to use certain moves,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

Minter improved Oweh’s game, and if he can do the same for young Ravens edge-rushers like second-year pro Mike Green and rookie Zion Young, Baltimore will have a playoff-worthy defense.

The unit can be the first building block for Minter defying the pressure. He’ll still need Lamar Jackson to quickly master a new offense and not get distracted by the wait for his next contract.

If Jackson delivers and Minter successfully retools the other side of the ball, the Ravens will be equipped to not only return to the playoffs, but make some progress.