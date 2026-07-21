Lamar Jackson Faces 2 New Challenges for Ravens

He’s used to dealing with the weight of expectation, but Lamar Jackson is facing two new challenges for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2026 NFL season. Challenges that put the two-time league MVP under the most pressure he’s faced in his career to date.

Those challenges are spelled out by Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports. He placed Jackson atop a list of prominent NFL quarterbacks under the most pressure headed into the new campaign.

Easterling’s reasoning for Jackson is focused on the need for No. 8 “to provide stability and raise the rest of the roster to his level.” Both of those things are something new for Jackson, who had previously gotten accustomed to having a stable team around him, one talented enough to possibly elevate him to a championship.

Things are different now, since Jesse Minter replaced John Harbaugh as head coach. A lot of change has followed, leaving Jackson to prove he can be the catalyst for getting a rebuilding Ravens squad to punch above its weight this season.

It’s a lot to put on a veteran signal-caller who is still striving for respect from a growing number of critics. Fortunately, there are reasons to believe Jackson won’t have to carry the load for the new-look Ravens by himself during a year when his next contract will loom large.

Lamar Jackson Won’t Have to Carry Rebuilt Ravens

Jackson is getting used to having all of the pressure placed on his shoulders, but as Easterling put it, the 29-year-old “should have the help he needs to get this team back in the championship conversation in 2026.”

It’s a bold statement to suggest these Ravens can be legitimate Super Bowl contenders under a rookie head coach. Yet, Minter and general manager Eric DeCosta have made some key moves to shore up what were weak points in 2025.

The best of those moves includes using a first-round pick in this year’s draft to slot versatile mauler Vega Ioane into right guard. He’ll beef up what was the soft spot along last season’s offensive line, ensuring new coordinator Declan Doyle can make his schemes work.

Doyle is a rising star in coaching circles who faces scrutiny to prove he can design an under-center offense around Jackson. It’s a scheme set to include more play-action passing concepts designed to make Jackson’s job easier.

So is the presence of two rookie wide receivers, including a playmaker endorsed by decorated former Raven DeAndre Hopkins. The new pass-catchers are key to a revamped aerial attack that still depends on Jackson staying upright and accurate.

His durability is still the defining issue for Minter’s Ravens, both this season and beyond.

Familiar Concern Looms Large for Baltimore’s QB1

Staying on the field for a full season has been a problem for Jackson for years. He needs to avoid unnecessary hits by making quicker decisions from the pocket and being more selective about when to run.

It’s how Jackson can save himself from the thigh, hamstring and back injuries that took four games from him last season. Protecting himself better isn’t just about decision-making for Jackson, who also needs more help from his coaches.

Help like establishing a more consistent run-pass balance behind the enduring talents of workhorse Derrick Henry. Help like settling on the right center to anchor renowned blocking guru Dwayne Ledford’s reshuffled O-line.

A more efficient offense supported by a retooled defense benefitting from Minter’s expertise on that side of the ball, can be enough to ease the pressure on Jackson.