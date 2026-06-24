Struggling Ravens’ All-Pro Key to Kyle Hamilton Position Change

Things are changing for the Baltimore Ravens defensively under new head coach Jesse Minter, and the biggest difference could involve changing the position of elite safety Kyle Hamilton, but only if a struggling All-Pro in the secondary can get back on track.

Hamilton is used to being on the move as arguably the most versatile player at his position in the NFL, but making a more significant change could fix an underlying issue for the Ravens. That’s according to JP Acosta of CBS Sports, who appeared on ‘The Mina Kimes Show’ to wonder “if they move Marlon Humphrey back outside just just because you want Kyle Hamilton closer to the action.”

Acosta is talking about moving Hamilton from safety to de facto linebacker. It would be a bold move by Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, but the switch would solve a not-so small problem at the heart of the Ravens’ new-look front seven.

The plan hinges on Humphrey tapping back into his best form, but Minter already has the blueprint for how to use Hamilton effectively closer to the line of scrimmage.

Jesse Minter Can Make Kyle Hamilton Change Work

There are two good reasons Hamilton can become a hybrid linebacker. New personnel in the defensive backfield, along with Minter’s experience as DC for the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Acosta told Kimes, “I know they signed Jaylinn Hawkins. I know you want to really play Kyle Hamilton in versatile spots, but just thinking about what Jesse Minter did with Derwin James and just sort of having him close to the action, basically a dime linebacker, I sort of feel like you want to do that same stuff with Kyle Hamilton. but that’s reliant on having a second outside corner or having Humphrey play on the outside and just letting Hamilton roam as a nickel.”

Chargers’ five-time Pro Bowler James is a good reference point for where and how Hamilton might play under Minter. James posted the following snap counts at the second level on Minter’s watch last season: Inside linebacker: 261 snaps Outside linebacker: 132 snaps, per Pro Football Focus (h/t NFL.com Analyst Bucky Brooks).

Having Hamilton do the same thing would ease concerns about the starting inside linebacker spot next to veteran Roquan Smith. Last year’s rookie find Teddye Buchanan continues his recovery after tearing his ACL back in December, while 2023 NFL draft top-100 pick Trenton Simpson is counting on niche skills to rescue his career.

Hamilton is no stranger to being dropped into the box to create havoc nearer the ball. The position suits Hamilton’s natural capacity as a downhill playmaker, something he showed off with this sack of Shedeur Sanders against the Cleveland Browns last season.

Using 6-foot-4, 218-pound Hamilton to revive the specialist ‘Moneybacker’ position is an experiment the Ravens can indulge thanks to their riches at safety. As Acosta pointed out, shrewd free safety Hawkins is an asset after arriving from the New England Patriots, while last year’s top pick Malaki Starks can handle some of Hamilton’s responsibilities on the back end.

The bigger question is can Humphrey re-emerge as a dependable slot and nickel corner?

Ravens’ Plans Hinge on Marlon Humphrey Comeback

Humphrey’s had his share of tough times in recent seasons. Those struggles are why the 30-year-old has been named a trade candidate more than once this offseason and currently finds himself embroiled in a surprising battle to keep his familiar spot in this defense.

Fortunately for Humphrey, he retains the confidence of Weaver, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement from one of the Ravens’ senior players. That improvement must start with Humphrey clamping down on receivers earlier out of their breaks and reducing the 10.2 yards average depth of target and 14.4 yards per completion he allowed in 2025, per Pro Football Reference.

Humphrey has traditionally done some of his best work in the slot, but a successful transition back outside the numbers can put Hamilton into attacking positions more often. That would only be a good thing for Baltimore’s rebuilding defense.