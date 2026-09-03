Ravens HC Jesse Minter Issues Crucial Injury Update on All-Pro Defender

The Baltimore Ravens, after a hectic offseason, have fully turned their attention to the upcoming 2026 campaign. Once again, this team faces Super Bowl expectations, and you can make a case that this is their most talented roster to date during the Lamar Jackson era. As the Ravens have found out the hard way in recent years, though, winning games on the field is much more difficult than winning them on paper.

Baltimore is managing a couple of notable injuries ahead of its season-opener, with former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike being among that crew. Madubuike has been working his way back from what was feared to be a career-ending injury, and according to head coach Jesse Minter, it sounds like he may have an outside shot at suiting up for Week 1.

Jesse Minter Labels Nnamdi Madubuike ‘Day-to-Day’ Ahead of Week 1

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Madubuike gradually turned himself into a key piece of the Ravens’ defense during his first three years in town. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, though, as he racked up a career-high 13 sacks, which helped him earn the first Pro Bowl selection of his career and a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

Madubuike didn’t reach the same heights in 2024, but he still did more than enough to earn another Pro Bowl selection. In 2025, Madubuike got off to a hot start, racking up seven tackles and two sacks in his first two games, but he suffered a severe neck injury that not only ended his season, but also threatened to end his career.

Baltimore has proceeded cautiously with Madubuike as he attempts to find his way back onto the field, and the expectation is now that he will be able to return to action early in the 2026 campaign. After taking part in team drills during the team’s most recent practice session, Minter revealed that Madubuike is being labeled “day-to-day” in the buildup to the Ravens’ Week 1 action.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter said DT Nnamdi Madubuike is ‘day to day’ heading into Week 1,” Jamison Hensley of ESPN shared in a post on X. “Madubuike has started participating in team drills, per Minter.”

Could Nnamdi Madubuike Play in Week 1 vs. Colts?

Getty Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike.

Considering how there was initially a belief that Madubuike’s neck injury could prevent him from ever playing football again, the Ravens are obviously going to play it safe with him to begin the new season. Madubuike isn’t going to take the field until he’s 100% ready to play, but with over a week to go until the regular season starts, he could very well get himself ready in time for Week 1.

The odds that Madubuike actually plays against the Indianapolis Colts are still rather low, but Minter and the coaching staff are leaving the door open for him to find his way onto the field. Baltimore will kick off its season at 1 p.m. ET on Sep. 13, and Madubuike’s status will remain one of the top storylines surrounding the team in the buildup to this contest.