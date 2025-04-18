John Harbaugh ‘Hoping’ Ravens Add to Niche Position in Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have been doing a lot of work on a niche position ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

He’s “hoping” research done by special teams coach Chris Horton will be rewarded. Harbaugh revealed Horton “has ranked the returners in the draft,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Harbaugh said he's hoping that team adds a kick/punt returner this draft. Special teams coach Chris Horton has ranked the returners in the draft. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 15, 2025

The Ravens have a need for a quick-strike playmaker in the kicking game. It’s something they tried to acquire by signing veteran return specialist Steven Sims Jr. last season.

Sims made some impact before leaving in free agency, but there are at least a few intriguing prospects to choose from in this class. Including a versatile cornerback who can also be an asset covering kicks.

Ravens Have Options in the Return Game

One of the better options to solve Baltimore’s problem at a niche position is North Carolina cornerback Alijah Huzzie. As Jordan Plocher of Pro Football Focus pointed out, “Huzzie averaged 12.8 yards per punt return, had one punt return touchdown (against Georgia Tech), forced 13 missed tackles and finished the season with an 88.6 PFF punt return grade, which ranks fifth in the draft class” last season.

His signature play was this 69-yard score to punish the Yellow Jackets back in October, highlighted by the ACC Digital Network.

The 24-year-old also averaged 12.6 yards per return, along with forcing 24 missed tackles. Those are creditable numbers for a returner with genuine big-play capability.

There’s an added bonus courtesy of Huzzie having played on the “punt coverage team as a gunner, logging 72 snaps there over the past two seasons. He also played 199 snaps on the field goal block team.”

This level of versatility is the key to a successful special teams unit. That’s something the Ravens have long had on Harbaugh’s watch since 2008.

John Harbaugh Must Maintain Special Teams Strength

Staying strong in football’s thirds phase is getting trickier for the Ravens. A new kicker could be incoming amid the allegations of sexual harassment against All-Pro Justin Tucker, first reported by The Baltimore Banner’s Julie Scharper, Brenna Smith and Justin Fenton on January 30.

Changing the other part of the kicking game is also a priority. It makes sense after the Ravens averaged 9.7 yards returning punts and 27 taking back kicks in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

The two most explosive returners, Sims and All-Pro cornerback Desmond King Jr., are no longer on the team. There’s a chance King could be back, since he’s still available on the veteran market, but Sims is now a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rather than retaining a veteran, using draft capital in later rounds to acquire a natural return man who could also help out at a position of need, like Huzzie, would be a smarter ploy for the Ravens. This strategy makes wide receiver Jaylin Noel worth considering.

The former Iowa State wideout returned plenty of kicks and punts during his collegiate career. He’s the “guy” for any team needing help in the return game, according to Tyler Brooke of Yahoo! Sports.

The final day of a draft has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the Ravens. General manager Eric DeCosta knows how to find value, and Harbaugh’s expertise on special teams should yield a potential playmaker or two for Horton’s unit.