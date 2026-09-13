Kyle Hamilton Tipped to Solve ‘Fascinating’ Ravens Problem vs. Colts

Shutting down Jonathan Taylor and putting Week 1’s game against the Indianapolis Colts onto the arm of quarterback Daniel Jones will only work for the Baltimore Ravens if they win a “fascinating” matchup between Jones’ favorite target and do-all safety Kyle Hamilton.

The Ravens are already expected to use Hamilton in new ways during the 2026 NFL season, but rookie head coach Jesse Minter is likely to have a specific assignment for the All-Pro in Week 1.

Hamilton’s main task will be subduing Colts’ explosive, roving tight end Tyler Warren. Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver “may use Kyle Hamilton as Warren’s primary defender” at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 13 at 1 p.m. ET, according to Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

This makes sense, given how Minter used another multi-faceted defensive back to shut down elite tight ends when he called defenses for the Los Angeles Chargers. Minter’s creative use of talented safeties, Hamilton’s natural versatility and Warren’s dynamism, are why ex-Ravens defensive coordinator and former Colts’ head coach Chuck Pagano told Glenn Clark of PressBox, “This Tyler Warren matchup is gonna be fascinating. Tremendous talent, super athletic, (Hamilton) gives Jesse’s defense so much flexibility.”

Hamilton only needs to refer to one of Minter’s star pupils for an idea of what staying on Warren will require.

Kyle Hamilton Can Repeat Favorite Jesse Minter Tactic

Minter turned handsy safety Derwin James into a mix of de facto box linebacker and roving slot for the Chargers. A player who clamped onto prolific tight ends, like Kansas City Chiefs’ 11-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce, early and often.

Minter had some notable, overtly physical and vividly vocal matchups against Kelce on Minter’s watch. Staying plastered to Kelce put James into position to make signature plays, including this game-sealing interception in KC last December.

Hamilton’s already set to embrace the same position change James made, so the Ravens can follow a similar approach against Warren. Minter needs Hamilton to get grabby with Warren because the Ravens can’t risk letting the fleet-of-foot second-year pro get too many clean releases off the line.

Warren showed the high prices defenses pay when they don’t get hands on him early when he snagged this touchdown grab against the Houston Texans last season.

Hamilton clamping onto Warren and staying that way can solve one of the many problems the Ravens face against a Colts’ offense Minter’s had trouble with before.

Ravens Must Contain Multiple Threats vs. Colts

Pagano’s warning about the Colts is far from hollow. It’s ominous after Indy scorched Minter’s Chargers by amassing 401 yards and 38 points last October.

Part of the problem was how easily the Colts punished Minter’s preference for playing nickel personnel and not loading the box. Taylor pounded the Bolts’ lighter fronts running behind heavy personnel and creating big-play shots off play action for Jones.

The Ravens can prevent a repeat by slowing Taylor down. It won’t be easy without All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, but Minter and Weaver can still rely on hulking duo Calais Campbell and Travis Jones up front.

Minter has the personnel to stop Taylor and contain Jones’ dual-threat skills, but the Ravens will still need a scheme tweak. Fortunately, a look at the team’s Week 1 depth chart reveals how Baltimore’s base defensive front can make the difference.

The designation of disruptive edge Trey Hendrickson as simply, “Rush,” is as important as Hamilton being classified as ‘”DB.” These hybrid roles give the Ravens extra flexibility to load the line of scrimmage against the Colts.

Hendrickson can join the D-line to form a four-man front. Keeping Hamilton on the line, primarily to body Warren, will create a 4-3 look if the Ravens keep three safeties on the field. Or else the Ravens can slip into a run-stopping 4-4-3 look, with Hamilton joining inside linebackers Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson in the box.

Moving core players around is how Minter firms up his lighter fronts to contain Taylor and increase the burden on Jones. Hamilton’s ability to lean on and trail Warren is key to the success of the plan.