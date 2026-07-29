Lamar Jackson Facing Biggest Ravens Change in ’10 Years’

So much has changed around Lamar Jackson for the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, from his head coach and offensive coordinator, to much of the two-time NFL MVP quarterback’s supporting cast at the skill positions. Yet, the biggest change of all is more intangible, and it’s something Jackson hasn’t experienced in nearly “10 years.”

That’s the verdict from ESPN reporter Peter Schrager. He’s noticed a major difference between how things are relating between Jackson, new head coach Jesse Minter and first-year play-caller Declan Doyle, compared with the atmosphere around predecessors John Harbaugh and Todd Monken.

Schrager told his colleagues for the network’s “Road to Super Bowl LXI” segment, “I spent time with the Ravens back in April, and I’m pretty well sourced within that Ravens organization. And when I tell you, this is nothing against the Harbaugh Monkin or Harbaugh Roman era, I don’t know if the vibes have been this good in Baltimore in 10 years.”

Perhaps that should read in almost 10 years, since the Ravens selected Jackson first-overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Yet, eight years working with Harbaugh is close enough to a full decade for Schrager’s overall point to hold true.

Even though Schrager was at pains to say his take isn’t a slight to Harbaugh and Monken, the latter didn’t always have the smoothest working relationship with Jackson. It’s equally true Baltimore’s star signal-caller was sometimes sold short by questionable play-calling decisions from Monken and Harbaugh.

Keeping Jackson onside and returning him to dominant form is the priority for Minter and Doyle. Fortunately, the early review about those “vibes” are outstanding.

Lamar Jackson’s Responding Well to New Coaches

Schrager couldn’t help but see the uplift in mood among Jackson and other senior players this offseason. He called this “a team that is already and excited, reinvigorated, while “Lamar has been outstanding this off season. Present, leading. Everything you could ever ask for from Lamar, he has been.”

Turning up for offseason workouts might not seem like a big deal, but Jackson hasn’t always warmed to the responsibility in the past. What’s changed this year appears to be a greater willingness by the new coaching staff to engage with the star player.

Schrager revealed how, “Minter and Doyle, which I don’t know if it’s been reported widely, went down to Florida and they spent a lot of time with Lamar in his world and said, ‘Okay, we want to get to know you better. How can we do that?'”

This meet-cute of sorts between Jackson and his two most important new coaches may not sound like much, but it represents the foundation for a positive start to the post-Harbaugh era. Of course, it’s also easy to be cynical about the true motivations of everyone involved.

Inexperienced coaches want to quickly placate the player with the most influence in the building. Jackson, meanwhile, is eager to be on his best behaviour for his new bosses, knowing he’s 29, coming off an erratic, injury-plagued season and playing for his next, market-defying contract.

It is easy to cast a dubious eye over all of the positivity surrounding the new-look Ravens, but it’s equally easy to conclude things had gotten stale on Harbaugh’s watch, particularly for Jackson.

Ravens Making the Right Changes

Perhaps the positive vibes are simply about the Ravens making the right changes this offseason. It was right to replace Harbaugh with former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Minter because the Ravens had become a soft defense incapable of making game-wrecking plays to derails offenses.

Minter can fix things on one side of the ball, while ex-Chicago Bears OC Doyle has a crucial role to play in helping Jackson get back on track. Doyle can achieve his aim by putting less of a burden on Jackson’s shoulders.

That wasn’t something Harbaugh and Monken often did. They usually put the biggest games almost solely onto Jackson’s throwing arm and dual-threat skills.

Doyle will be more versatile by deploying Jackson under center more often and using play-action concepts to disguise intent and make the job easier for his QB1. It’s a dynamic shift from what went on under Monken, but Jackson is already welcoming Doyle’s demanding approach.

Change isn’t always a good thing, but the Ravens appeared ripe for something new after so many years with Harbaugh, and no player looks more reinvigorated than Jackson.