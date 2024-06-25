Lamar Jackson Contract Decision Would Fix 2 Problems for Ravens

Keeping Lamar Jackson happy is in the best interests of the Baltimore Ravens, but restructuring his contract could help the team solve two of its biggest problems.

A restructure before the 2024 season makes sense, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He thinks “the Ravens could restructure a portion of $14.3 million salary to give them cap relief right now. The Ravens could ostensibly be in the market for an edge rusher or wide receiver if either becomes available on the free agent or trade market.”

So the Ravens would be “borrowing against Jackson’s contract” to fund moves elsewhere. It would be a risky strategy given how suddenly messing with his money might alienate the two-time NFL MVP ahead of a pivotal campaign.

Yet, Ballentine thinks “Jackson’s 2025 $43.7 million cap hit is manageable. The downside to a restructure is that it would further inflate his 2026 and 2027 hits of $74.7 million. However, the Ravens would be able to add money to the two void years that are already on his contract when the time comes to get those hits down.”

Ballentine pointed out how Jackson will be 30 in 2027 and perhaps both sides may not be thinking about agreeing another new deal. In the meantime, Ballentine is convinced the Ravens “should be worried about capitalizing on his 2023 MVP campaign and utilizing some cap savings to address a few important needs.”

Following this strategy would be a delicate balancing act for Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta. One based upon acknowledging Jackson’s value, both on and off the field, while also being pragmatic about the Ravens needing a stronger overall roster to maximize a closing Super Bowl window.

Lamar Jackson’s Contract an Asset for Ravens

It would be odd timing to begin adjusting Jackson’s terms when securing his future was such a slog for the franchise last offseason. Then it took a five-year extension worth $260 million to end prolonged speculation about No. 8’s future.

The new deal proved an asset for both player and franchise. Jackson rewarded the Ravens for their investment with a prolific and decorated season.

Career-high marks of 3,678 yards through the air, to go with a 67.2 completion percentage, showed the progress Jackson made as a passer. Todd Monken replacing Greg Roman as offensive coordinator and expanding the playbook helped, but so did Jackson’s knack for manufacturing throws on the move.

Like when he got the better of a tough Cleveland Browns defense with three “improbable completions” in Week 4, per Next Gen Stats.

Lamar Jackson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews was the NFL's most improbable completion of Week 4. Catch all the numbers behind @Lj_era8's most improbable completions from the @Ravens' 28-3 win over the Browns! 📽️#BALvsCLE | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/zSIBDQQn78 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2023

Jackson is improving the passing game on Monken’s watch, but the Ravens’ dual-threat QB1 remains a game-breaker on the ground. Getting 821 rushing yards and five touchdowns from their signal-caller helped the Ravens boast the league’s best running game.

Jackson’s impact in the ground attack was explained by Greg Cosell for NFL Matchup on ESPN.

Not many quarterbacks can dominate like this on a designed run. Jackson’s skills as a playmaker in both phases are the reason the Ravens are serious championship contenders.

Things didn’t go to plan when Jackson was stymied by the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship Game. That defeat showed the Ravens need a little more to support their star.

Perhaps a little more talent in two key positions could be the difference.

Ravens Still Need Reinforcements

The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks last season, but it was more via a committee approach on the edge. What’s missing is a true bluechip outside pass-rusher capable of taking over a game.

Perhaps third-year pro Odafe Oweh can fill the role. If not, a mid-round pick in this year’s draft could play more than expected. There’s a lot of ifs, buts and maybes involving such an important part of the front seven.

It’s a similar story on offense, where the Ravens are seemingly content not to add a proven commodity at receiver. Solid veteran Nelson Agholor is back, while last season’s rookie sensation Zay Flowers will be heavily involved again, but there’s not much behind these two.

Not when the Ravens are still hoping to convert a former quarterback to the cause. Not to mention also hoping former first-rounder Rashod Bateman can finally step up.

Having just $6,554,334 worth of space under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com, leaves the Ravens hamstrung when trying to add any legitimate star power. Asking Jackson for help is an option, particularly given his obvious desire to finally lift the Lombardi Trophy, but the situation would take careful handling.