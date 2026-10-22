Ravens Get More Lamar Jackson Injury News After Jesse Minter Update

The Baltimore Ravens are fresh off a dispiriting loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which has led to all eyes shifting to star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Thanks to an ankle injury suffered in Week 4, Jackson has missed the past two games for the Ravens, and while Tyler Huntley has held down the fort, it’s clear the offense desperately needs him back on the field.

While Jackson didn’t progress in his injury rehab as expected last week, it seems like he is taking some positive steps in the right direction, as head coach Jesse Minter revealed that he practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday. Of course, Jackson still has two more days of practice to get through, but the team has received more good news on his injury status ahead of its Week 7 action.

Lamar Jackson Practicing Again for the Ravens on Thursday

After laboring through an injury-plagued 2025 campaign, Jackson got off to a hot start this season, throwing for 967 yards and six touchdowns in what was essentially three-and-a-half games of action. His ankle injury has forced him to the sidelines for now, but it seems like only a matter of time until he gets back on the field.

There was initially optimism surrounding Jackson’s status last week, but he didn’t practice at all, which led to Huntley reprising his role as the starter. Baltimore is obviously going to play it safe with Jackson and his injury status since it is still relatively early in the year, but after turning in a dud against Cleveland, it’s clear there’s a bit more urgency when it comes to getting him back on the field this week.

Jackson wasn’t on the field during the media-viewing portion of practice on Wednesday, but Minter surprisingly revealed that the talented quarterback was able to actually log a limited practice when all was said and done. On Thursday, Jackson took a definitive step towards returning, as he was present at the start of the team’s latest practice for the first time since before his injury.

Big news for Ravens: Lamar Jackson is present for the start of Thursday’s practice,” Jamison Hensley of ESPN shared in a post on X alongside a clip of Jackson trotting onto the field in his uniform.

Lamar Jackson Tracking Towards Playing for Ravens in Week 7

Getty Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 28, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson still has some hurdles to clear before getting the green light to return to action for the Ravens, but right now, he’s got a real shot at playing in Week 7. Considering how much the offense struggled last week against a strong Browns defense, getting Jackson back under center would be a huge win for this team.

There is still one practice left for Jackson to get through on Friday, but assuming nothing goes awry, it’s beginning to look increasingly likely that he will play on Sunday. Baltimore has another big divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on their hands, so whether or not Jackson plays could wind up determining who prevails in this contest.