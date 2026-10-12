Tyler Huntley Has Strong Words for Lamar Jackson After Ravens’ OT Win

Tyler Huntley continued to be the backup quarterback with the magic touch, but he didn’t want to talk about the secret to his success after guiding the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-23 road win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Week 5. Instead, Huntley sent a strong message about the role of injured starter Lamar Jackson.

Huntley’s second-half turnaround helped key the Ravens’ late comeback at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday Night Football. It turns out that his revival got a useful assist from two-time NFL MVP Jackson.

The latter’s backup told reporters the presence of Jackson on the sideline “is probably the best thing you can have when you are coming off the field, just somebody that [has] been there before. Lamar is able to just tell you what he sees and that translates over, and just feeling good while you’re out there,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jackson’s words of encouragement and coaching pointers certainly helped Huntley. Yet, full credit should still belong to the veteran QB2 who delivered yet again for the Ravens in difficult circumstances.

Tyler Huntley Was Clutch Again

There’s something about facing quality opposition in emergency duty that just brings out the best in Huntley. He was the starter for wins over playoff-bound NFC North duo the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in 2025, and ‘Snoop’ was just as clutch when he rushed for the winning touchdown against the in-form Falcons.

What stood out most about the 28-year-old’s performance in Atlanta was how he won with his arm when it counted. Huntley “turned it around after halftime,” according to Hensley, who noted the difference in the stand-in passer’s numbers between “1st half: 11 of 18 (61 %) 2nd half: 13 of 14 (93%).”

Ultimately, Huntley finished 24 of 32 for 201 yards and two touchdown passes. This is the kind of stat line offensive coordinator Declan Doyle promised Huntley would deliver.

The truth is Huntley still largely kept things small-ball through the air. Like a true game-manager, he let his receivers make plays after the catch in key moments.

Ravens Played a Smart Game to Win Without Lamar Jackson

Deep strikes were predictably in short supply without Jackson, but the Ravens smartly adjusted on offense. Doyle and Huntley focused more on quickly getting the ball into the hands of the unit’s healthy playmakers.

Perhaps the best example was when two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry turned a short catch into an 18-yard score.

This was the Ravens’ first touchdown when they trailed by eight midway through the third quarter. The play design was also key to helping Huntley get on track.

Doyle used misdirection in the backfield and a fake handoff to help Huntley fool a relentless Falcons’ pressure front. Quick passes became the key to Huntley’s heroic outing, even when the Ravens were in pass-first mode.

That was the situation when Huntley found wide receiver Devontez Walker for a seven-yard TD with 44 seconds left that helped tie the game. It was a timing route and back-shoulder throw Huntley executed with supreme confidence.

That confidence was borne from the smartly designed short passes Doyle called to help the Ravens’ serially winning deputy signal-caller find his rhythm. Huntley was also inspired by all that advice from Jackson.

The latter’s ankle injury leaves his status for Week 6 in question when the Ravens have to face the Cleveland Browns on the road. No matter, because winning on his travels in tough environments is just what Huntley does.