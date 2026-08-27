Lamar Jackson Compares Ravens’ Wide Receiver to Odell Beckham Jr.

He’s seen his share of great wide receivers, so when Baltimore Ravens’ franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson compares a rookie to Odell Beckham Jr. and another multiple Pro Bowler, it speaks volumes about how the first-year pass-catcher is dominating this offseason.

Jackson sees shades of Beckham in how 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane gets his hands on the ball. Two-time league MVP Jackson told reporters after the joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 26, Lane’s an “easy target. Big guy, you know, like six-four, six-five, catch the ball with the best of ’em. I told you my comparison (is) Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins, with the hands.”

That’s a bold statement about a player who has yet to make a catch during a meaningful game in the pros. Jackson’s lofty praise is more fuel for the hype train Lane is powering this preseason.

The ex-USC standout has already earned props from Hopkins for his ability to make plays and high-point the football. Hopkins did precious little of those things during his brief stint in Baltimore in 2025, but he was an elite playmaker at his peak.

That’s the version of Hopkins Jackson sees from Lane. The Ravens want the same vintage of Beckham who thrilled the game earlier in his career.

Not the version of OBJ who floundered as a member of the Ravens in 2023.

Ja’Kobi Lane Is Justifying the Hype

Beckham and Hopkins not working out the way Ravens hoped only compounded the franchise’s long-standing need for a truly dominant wideout. Lane has to earn that label when the action is real, but at least he’s justifying the offseason hype.

He wowed fans by bossing the Philadelphia Eagles during Baltimore’s first exhibition game. Lane’s productive night including snagging this 16-yard touchdown catch in traffic.

Making highlight-worthy grabs has been the defining feature of Lane’s spectacular introduction to the pros. Each special catch is proof of his ability to turn even an errant throw into a positive play.

There’s been no better example than when Lane clawed a pass from Jackson that travelled behind his shoulder out of the air with one hand.

Ball skills on this level can’t be taught. It’s how Beckham introduced himself to NFL stardom as a rookie for the New York Giants back in 2014.

Beckham’s returned to Big Blue by following former Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh. The latter rarely had an offense suitable for indulging an alpha receiver, but a new coaching staff can change that narrative with Lane.

Ravens Better Equipped to Feature Star Receiver

Lane isn’t a star yet, but he’ll have a better chance of reaching that status in new coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense. Previous play-caller Todd Monken’s schemes didn’t always please receivers, including Hopkins.

Doyle should get his best pass-catchers more involved. He’s going to call a scheme that puts Jackson under center more often and features more play-action passing concepts.

It’s a combination Doyle learned from Chicago Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson last season. Johnson’s Bears often put two and three wide receivers onto the field at once in 2025.

They deployed “11” personnel, one running back, one tight end and three wideouts, on 1,103 snaps, per sumersports.com. The same source noted the Bears used “12” personnel, one back, two tight ends and as many receivers, on the same number of snaps.

Those numbers bode well for Lane being heavily involved and getting enough chances to prove he merits Jackson’s comparisons to Beckham and Hopkins.