Ravens’ $98 Million Pro Bowler Emotionally Reacted to First Game in One Year

While the Baltimore Ravens got a statement win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil, it was an emotional moment for one player: Nnamdi Madubuike.

This was the first game that Madubuike played in since the neck injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2025 season. He played 47 snaps, which surprised many, as he was expected to be on a pitch count. Madubuike finished with 3 tackles and 1 stop in the win.

Everyone on the Ravens and the fan base was happy to see him on the field and making productive plays for the team. It was a special moment for him, too.

Nnamdi Madubuike Shared His Reaction to Playing for Baltimore Ravens Again

After the game, Madubuike spoke with the media about being on the field. He shared his emotions before and during the game.

“Oh, it was, definitely. At the beginning of the game, I was really emotional [with] just being back and being away from the game for a little bit. It was just emotional being here. [I] had a great conversation with my mom this morning. [I] just [have] gratitude, just being in the moment and just seeing how far I came. So, I was definitely emotional. I was glad to play after that. So, it was good.”

Madubuike has been to the Pro Bowl twice in his career, in 2023 and 2024. He’s currently under a $98 million contract with the Ravens.

Ravens About to Have Impact Player in Nnamdi Madubuike

Madubuike was massive for the Ravens’ defensive line. It’s a clear sign that things are about to change for the team, which was needed.

This wasn’t a perfect performance from Madubuike or Baltimore, but the future looks a lot brighter. They have to get better against the run and produce more sacks. Still, once Madubuike is 100% comfortable playing and back to game speed, he’ll be good at both.

Baltimore can use this game as a stepping stone for what the rest of the season can be on defense. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has some work to do with the play-calling and getting this unit fully running the scheme correctly. Improvement is slowly being shown.

The Ravens will have a chance to fix those small problems with the defense against the Tennessee Titans. Tennessee has one of the worst offenses in the NFL, so that should give Baltimore a massive advantage.

If the Ravens want to get this defense on the path everyone knows it can be on, Madubuike needs to play a role. He’ll help this unit a lot over the course of the season.