Rashod Bateman Hopes New Contact Changes Ravens ‘Narrative’

He got paid after a breakout seasons, but Rashod Bateman thinks his new contract can also help change the “narrative” about wide receivers for the Baltimore Ravens.

Bateman is set to earn $36.75 million from a “contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed,” as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, June 5.

Comp update: Ravens signed WR Rashod Bateman to a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension that includes $20 million guaranteed. https://t.co/VCHZOkmLJe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2025

While he’s happy with the money and what it says about his own performances, Bateman knows the deal has greater significance for his position group. Specifically, for what it says about how receivers are becoming more influential for a franchise that has traditionally struggled to find playmakers at the position.

The change is being led by Bateman, per Schefter’s colleague Jamison Hensley, who reported the four-year pro “is hoping this new deal continues to change the narrative of Ravens wide receivers.”

Bateman admitted, “I just think, for me, it hits different when it’s a receiver here. We all know the perspective here and we’ve been through a lot. We go through a lot. We continue to go through a lot when it comes to facing backlash here and there or wherever it may be. But it definitely, I’ll just say it means a lot to be able to start something new here, something fresh when it comes to the receiving room.”

Bateman started that “something fresh” last offseason when he made Ravens history by putting pen to paper on a short-term contract extension. It made Bateman the first and only receiver drafted in Round 1 by the Ravens to get a second deal, and now “he becomes the first Ravens’ first-round wide receiver to sign a third contract with Baltimore,” according to Hensley.

The boost in terms this year not only reflects the growing importance of wideouts in a more expansive passing game. It also rewards Bateman’s burgeoning status as one of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson’s favorite targets.

Rashod Bateman Earned Bumper Payday

Jackson talked up Bateman as his go-to receiver in 2024, and the 25-year-old responded by establishing a niche as a chain-mover. His efficiency was summed up by how 77.8 percent of Bateman’s “receptions resulted in a first down or touchdown (35 of 45) — the highest rate in the NFL among players with 40+ catches,” per The 33rd Team.

77.8% of Rashod Bateman’s 2024 receptions resulted in a first down or touchdown (35 of 45) — the highest rate in the NFL among players with 40+ catches🔥 Bateman, A.J. Brown, and Darnell Mooney were the only players with a 75%+ TD/1D rate 🙌 https://t.co/rcUBpOBFwT pic.twitter.com/5hbHYmfUde — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 5, 2025

Despite the production, Bateman remained underrated around the league, but the Ravens altered the perception by paying up. In the process, general manager Eric DeCosta doubled down on last year’s show of faith, while also emphasizing the increased value the Ravens are putting on skilled receivers.

Ravens Valuing WRs More

The greater value comes from the instant success the Ravens saw from selecting Zay Flowers 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Flowers started his career in style by leading the team with 77 receptions, before topping 1,000 yards in Year 2.

Both Flowers and Bateman have benefited from Todd Monken taking the reins as offensive coordinator two years ago. Monken has introduced more daring concepts into the passing game than those favored by run-first predecessor Greg Roman.

The latter built his aerial attack mostly around tight ends and running backs. Meanwhile, receivers typically took the heat for a pedestrian pass offense.

Bateman hit out at the critics, including DeCosta, before the 2023 season. As Kevin Oestreicher of the Ravens Wire pointed out, things have changed a lot since then.

While backs and tight ends are still prominent in Baltimore’s Jackson-led attack, wideouts are starting to assume the pole position in the pecking order. Five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins joining the rotation will only continue the trend.

Hopkins sets the example for dominant receiver play for Flowers and Bateman to follow. It helps Bateman is already playing and getting paid like a stud pass-catcher.

In the process, he’s finally creating more positive history for the Ravens at the position.