Ravens Already ‘Inquired’ About Super Bowl Starter to Fix Center Problem

Life post-Tyler Linderbaum has turned into a nightmare for the Baltimore Ravens, and the only way out might be to revisit trading for a Super Bowl starter. A veteran center the Ravens have already “inquired” about.

That inquiry concerned the availability of “intriguing potential trade option” Garrett Bradbury, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He explained “the Ravens inquired about” the Chicago Bears veteran, “who played under offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at North Carolina State, after the Bears used a second-round pick on Iowa center Logan Jones in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bears, though, didn’t want to give up their offensive line depth, so the Ravens turned to Pocic. It’s unclear whether Chicago’s stance has changed.”

Zrebiec’s reference to Ethan Pocic is a reminder of the slew of injuries the Ravens are dealing with over the ball. They lost starting pivot Jovaughn Gwyn and backup Pocic during the 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium in Week 3.

Pocic and Gwyn face long-term injuries, so the Ravens must ramp up their search for a new center. The rushed process will shine an unflattering light on the decision to let three-time Pro Bowler Linderbaum join the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

Eric DeCosta didn’t want to meet all of Linderbaum’s contract demands, but the Ravens’ GM now has little choice but to pay up in trade for a replacement.

Garrett Bradbury Trade Makes Sense for Ravens

Bradbury’s experience with Ledford isn’t the only compelling reason the Ravens trading for him makes sense. The 31-year-old is also a credible option because he started every game for the 2025 New England Patriots, en route to helping the team reach a Super Bowl.

He was on the losing side back in February, but Bradbury remains a smart and scrappy pro. One who’s battle-tested enough to provide some much-needed stability at a key spot that became a problem for the Ravens once Linderbaum’s immediate replacement, Danny Pinter, suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice in August.

Bradbury would also be available for likely modest trade compensation. Parting with some draft capital to acquire an ageing blocker who’s struggling this season would sting in the short term, but the Ravens can’t risk sticking with their current plans at center.

The Current Center Plan Is Far From Ideal

First-round draft pick Vega Ioane should be commended for switching from guard to over the ball against the Cowboys, but that’s not a lasting option. Even though the former Penn State stud “started taking some reps at center a couple of weeks ago in practice at the suggestion of assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty,” per Zrebiec.

The latter believes “the Ravens will likely scour other rosters and practice squads, along with available free agents,” but this approach is also problematic. Zrebiec pointed out how any viable free-agent centers, including former Detroit Lions starter Graham Glasgow, would “presumably need extended ramp-ups before they are ready to play.”

Help is needed sooner, although the Ravens were arguably in need even before events in Brazil. Particularly when their chosen starter was running out of time after some shaky performances.

Those issues mean DeCosta must act fast to solve a problem partly of his own making.