Ravens Can’t Ignore ‘Obvious Weak Spot’ Amid Declan Doyle Hype

There’s no shortage of hype after the Baltimore Ravens ran up 506 yards and 41 points in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s debut against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but the play-caller can’t ignore a warning about the “obvious weak spot” that threatens to undermine his unit moving forward.

It’s a warning from ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, who focused on the soft underbelly of the Ravens’ offensive explosion on the road. Barnwell pointed out “the interior is still an obvious weak spot on this offense.”

He focused on mistakes from starting center Jovaughn Gwyn, as well as guards, rookie Vega Ioane and veteran John Simpson. Barnwell explained, “Gwyn, debuting at center and making his first career start in his fourth season as a pro, cost the Ravens a touchdown with a holding call. First-round pick Olaivavega Ioane erased a pair of first downs with holding penalties. A blown assignment between Gwyn and left guard John Simpson allowed Grover Stewart to burst through the A-gap unblocked on fourth down in the red zone, quickly blowing up a play that would end with an incompletion and a turnover on downs.”

This is more than idle nitpicking. Doyle can’t allow intangibles like penalties and breakdowns in technique to undermine the awesome potential his offense showed on the road.

Fortunately, there was also enough evidence to indicate the Ravens shouldn’t worry too much about their interior offensive line. Especially when the group can benefit from a quirk of the schedule.

Doyle’s bigger concern will remain the health of key wide receivers after the latest updates about two of franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson’s primary targets.

Soft Spot Won’t Spoil Declan Doyle’s Grand Design

The way Doyle’s offense turned on the style at Lucas Oil Stadium made it easy to forget the Ravens actually left points on the field. Barnwell pointed out how Gwyn being flagged for holding “wiped away” a touchdown pass from Jackson to rookie wideout Ja’Kobi Lane, that would’ve meant the Ravens “scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions, gaining 254 yards along the way.”

Excessive penalties kill drives and take points off the board, and the Ravens do have a few magnets for penalty flags in the trenches, so Doyle can’t ignore the early pattern in Indy.

A pattern that involved five members of his unit drawing flags, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “Mark Andrews false start —Ronnie Stanley chop block –Ronnie Stanley false start –Jovaughn Gwyn holding –Ioane holding.”

Some rough moments were inevitable from a group of players executing a new scheme against a usually tough Colts’ defense. The Ravens can work on cleaning up those mistakes, confident the linemen in front of Jackson also put plenty of positive moments on film.

‘Weak’ Area Set for Improvement

Ioane was responsible for one of the Ravens’ stronger reps up front. The 14th player selected in the 2026 NFL draft created a running lane for Jackson with a block described as “teach tape.”

Stacking wins like this up front is how the Ravens keep the Doyle formula working. It helps “the Ravens have a soft slate of defenses in the weeks to come. They face the Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, Browns, Bengals and Bills over the next seven weeks,” per Barnwell.

None of those defenses look equipped to stop an offense that has Jackson thriving from under center in a way he never did for former head coach John Harbaugh.

If there’s hope for the Ravens’ next opponents, it’s the health of Jackson’s go-to receivers.

Ravens Have Bigger Concern on Offense

Head coach Jesse Minter applauded a hidden gem for filling in admirably against the Colts, but the Ravens will need more credible answers if Lane and Zay Flowers remain sidelined.

Flowers is the true difference-maker, a roving playmaker Doyle moved across formations and all over the field in Indianapolis. The multi-faceted role is crucial to this offense, so the Ravens will welcome the positive initial diagnosis of Flowers’ hamstring problem.

That won’t stop Minter from “mulling wide receiver” signings, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Yet for now, Doyle has the right scheme to keep this Ravens’ offense rolling.