Jesse Minter Makes Major Statement About Ravens’ WR After Injuries vs. Colts

Jessie Minter knew the biggest questions after his first win as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens would be about the injuries suffered by Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, so the first-year head coach updated the media by making a “major” statement about one of his key wide receivers.

Minter sent a “major shoutout” to Chris Moore, after the journeyman helped fill in for Flowers and Lane against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Moore tallied “a career-high 174 all-purpose yards,” during the 41-23 win at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 13.

While Moore impressed, Minter began his statement by telling reporters there’s “no real updates right now” about Lane and Flowers. The coach admitted the Ravens “will have to see how that looks and see what we’ve gotta do this week to get that room ready for next week.”

Minter sounds like he’s open to making a signing at receiver before Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium. Adding some fresh faces would make sense after Flowers left the tussle with the Colts early because of an apparent hamstring problem. Lane soon joined Flowers on the sideline and was eventually ruled out with a wrist injury.

Moore might deter the Ravens from scouring the market for free-agent receivers. Especially after he showed off some enduring talent for making big plays in the passing game.

Jessie Minter Impressed by Capable Fill-In Chris Moore

Moore earned some plaudits from his coach after making this 53-yard catch and run to start the fourth quarter. The monster gain sent the Ravens en route to a three-yard touchdown rush by Derrick Henry, his third score on the day, and an unassailable 38-16 lead.

This splash play through the air wasn’t Moore’s only notable contribution. He also averaged an impressive 30.3 yards on four kickoff returns. Moore’s 42-yard return set the Ravens up to answer back quickly after dominant running back Jonathan Taylor had given the Colts an early lead.

Making this many big plays was a great way for Moore to mark his return to the Ravens. He made an unheralded comeback to the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft, following a successful workout in July.

Moore stepped up when needed after injuries struck in Indy. Although he only made one catch, every reception helped ensure the absences of Flowers and Lane didn’t slow down Lamar Jackson and a prolific, new-look Ravens’ offense.

New Ravens’ Offense Dominated

Jackson and his receivers responded brilliantly to new coordinator Declan Doyle’s schemes. Nobody look more at home in Doyle’s system than Flowers.

He grabbed five Jackson passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. Flowers began his scoring play in the backfield, a creative wrinkle added by Doyle to hide Jackson’s favorite target.

The plan worked when Flowers “gained 48 yards after the catch on his 54-yard touchdown reception, generating +33 YAC over expected on the play. Since the start of 2025, Flowers ranks fifth among wide receivers in yards after the catch (567),” per Next Gen Stats.

Flowers’ early exit didn’t slow Jackson. Instead, the latter had already clocked 301 passing yards after his deep strike to Moore.

Those yards represented “more than he (Jackson) had in any game last year and his most since October 2024,” according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Jackson’s supposed to look this “lethal” thanks to his collaboration with Doyle. The relationship can continue to elevate the Ravens’ offense, but only if Moore and other hidden gems continue to admirably cover injuries.