Ravens’ $3.6 Million Run-Stopper Called Team’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’

Michael Pierce‘s retirement in March created a significant hole on the Baltimore Ravens‘ defensive line. But Pierce had already seen a steep decline in his snap count between 2023 (640 snaps) and 2024 (231 snaps). Elite run-stopper Travis Jones stepped up to fill the gap in 2024. After a year in Pierce’s shadow, Bleacher Report‘s Matt Holder expects Jones to “stand out more” this fall, selecting him as the Ravens’ “best-kept secret” heading into OTAs.

Jones’ 2024 Season ‘A Prime Example of Sacks Aren’t Everything’

Travis Jones doesn’t have numbers that pop off the stat sheet like the elite defensive linemen around the league, but as Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder writes, “he does a lot of the grunt work in the trenches.”

Jones produced just 1 sack last year, which came in their Week 6 win against the Commanders. But, he recorded a career-high 42 tackles last season, including 4 tackles for loss. Jones also produced 30 pressures and 24 hurries, showing an ability to get off blocks and get to the quarterback.

His production as a run-stopper in 2024 served as a “driving force for the Ravens’ top-ranked rush defense,” writes Joshua Reed of SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown.

Reed writes that Jones’ “2024 season was a prime example of sacks aren’t everything.” Despite just 1 sack in the regular season and none in the playoffs, Jones “was dominant for most of the year as both an interior pass rusher and run stuffer.”

“Jones regularly parted double-teams like Red Sea and gobbled up ball carriers for big stops at and behind the line of scrimmage.” – Joshua Reed, SB Nation’s Baltimore Beatdown

Ravens Believe Jones’ ‘Best Days Are yet to Come’

The Baltimore Ravens editorial team responded to fan questions regarding their defensive line last week, including one fan who asked how comfortable they are with the current make-up of the unit.

Editorial Director Ryan Mink writes that the due to the Ravens often using a 2-4-5 scheme, they “need depth on the defensive line and a handful of quality rotational role players behind them.”

“The Ravens are in very good shape with Nnamdi Madubuike and Jones anchoring their defensive front,” writes Mink.

The fan had referred to Jones and Broderick Washington as “underachievers” in their post. But, Mink pointed out that Jones was rated as the 16th-best interior run defender in 2024 by PFF.

“His best days are yet to come and he’s already a really, really good player,” writes Mink.

Jones in Position to Earn a Big Payday in 2026

With a pivotal contract year coming up this season, Jones is in position to play himself into a big payday. The Athletic‘s Daniel Popper included Jones in his list of the top 30 free agents in 2026, writing that if he can produce a more effective pass rush, “he could be in line for a big contract.”

“Jones is a difference-maker against the run and moves outrageously well for a 340-pound man,” writes Popper.

Jones’ performance against the Eagles last season impressed Popper the most. He pointed out that Jones was a big part of the Ravens limiting Saquon Barkley to 4.7 yards per carry, “tied for his fifth-lowest average of the regular season.”