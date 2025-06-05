Ravens OC Changes DeAndre Hopkins’ Role

Having a Hall of Fame level wide receiver at their disposal is something new for the Baltimore Ravens, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken already knows how best to deploy DeAndre Hopkins. More important, Monken knows how not to use the five-time Pro Bowler.

Monken explained he’s already changing the expected role for Hopkins. As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic pointed out, “Hopkins essentially slots into the No. 3 wide receiver role behind Flowers and Rashod Bateman, replacing free agent Nelson Agholor. However, Monken made clear Tuesday that he’s not viewing Hopkins as the team’s No. 3.”

Rather than clearly defining Hopkins’ place on the depth chart, Monken envisages something much more: “We love having another weapon. I thought ‘Nelly’ the last couple of years did a great job for us as our third receiver. I don’t really see ‘D-Hop’ as a third receiver. I see him more as we have three starters at wide receiver, but we also have the two tight ends. So, it’ll be interesting as we get going, especially once we get to (training) camp and we get the pads on, how we can integrate him into the offense, but we’re excited.”

Monken already expanding his plans for Hopkins continues the positive first impression made by the 32-year-old. He’s wasted no time proving he hasn’t lost a step, but Hopkins isn’t the only wideout who can benefit from a change in Monken’s offense.

Ravens Can Change Passing Game With DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is used to being the alpha in any receiver room, but he hasn’t been a true No. 1 target since 2020 with the Arizona Cardinals. What he has done is remain dominant on the perimeter, as well as in the slot, so D-Hop can still be a roving playmaker in the right passing game.

A moving brief helped Hopkins remain a factor after getting traded to the Kansas City Chiefs from the Tennessee Titans midway through last season. Hopkins’ most telling statistic from 2024 is a 45.5 percent contested catch rate, according to Player Profiler.

That number speaks to what Ravens.com’s Garrett Downing believes will be the veteran’s biggest contribution, “as a big-bodied target who can make tough, contested, those back-shoulder catches outside the numbers.”

How DeAndre Hopkins is fitting into the offense: pic.twitter.com/OBoUw74tr8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 3, 2025

Downing correctly noted how those qualities would add a “new element” to the Ravens’ passing game. The same traits would also help another receiver enjoy an increased workload in a different role.

Todd Monken Has Plans for Another Ravens WR

Hopkins played 118 snaps in the slot for the Chiefs last season, but Downing outlined why the 12-year pro can be more valuable on the outside of formations in Baltimore. The value would extend to letting Zay Flowers gain the extra targets Monken wants to send his way.

Flowers has been recovering from a knee injury that didn’t need surgery, and he’s targeting a breakout year. It can happen if the first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft follows the prediction of one analyst by becoming the Ravens’ go-to slot receiver after the departure of Nelson Agholor.

Extra work in the slot should translate to more targets and catches. It’s an ambition outlined by Monken, who told reporters, including The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer, “we’ve just got to get him the ball more. … He’s unbelievable with the ball in his hands.”

Having Flowers make the slot role his niche, while Hopkins makes the tough grabs closer to the sideline, will transform this passing game. Especially in combination with a personnel grouping Monken turned into a “superpower” for the Ravens last season.