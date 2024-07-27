Ravens Urged to Swap Mid-Round Pick for Super Bowl Pass-Rusher

Adding some oomph to their pass rush could cost the Baltimore Ravens as little as a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. It’s the potential price for Pro Bowl edge-rusher Haason Reddick, who wants out of the New York Jets, but has a strong pedigree, including helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach the 2023 Super Bowl.

Reddick was only traded to the Jets this offseason, but the Ravens engineering a deal makes sense, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine. He thinks the Jets might give a trade the green light “if they were simply given an offer to recoup the 2026 third-round pick they lost in the trade.”

Benefits for the Ravens are obvious because “Reddick would immediately become their most effective pass-rusher. Reddick has had at least 11 sacks in each of the last four campaigns. Baltimore has Justin Madubuike coming back after a breakout season, but Kyle Van Noy led all of their edge-rushers in sacks last season.”

Ballentine believes the Ravens need the extra “firepower up front to contend with the powerhouse offenses they will see in the AFC playoffs.”

Haason Reddick’s Track Record Should Appeal to Ravens

As Ballentine pointed out, Reddick boasts an impressive track record. The 29-year-old has been a double-digit sack artist every season since 2020.

Most of his success can be attributed to a natural flair for winning off the edge. Reddick’s quick takeoff and closing speed around the corner showed up for this sack of Patrick Mahomes against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

Being versatile enough to operate as a standup rusher or put his hand down as a traditional defensive end also makes Reddick a good fit for the Ravens. The team still likes to mix its looks up front and generate pressure from multiple angles.

Creating pressure is Reddick’s forte, evidenced by him being “one of three players to record 6 or more pressures in 8 games in 2023 (M. Parsons, J. Allen),” per Next Gen Stats.

Haason Reddick played twice as many snaps on early downs last season compared to former Jet Bryce Huff, generating 17 more pressures than him on such downs. Reddick was one of three players to record 6 or more pressures in 8 games in 2023 (M. Parsons, J. Allen).#TakeFlight https://t.co/2KcnJxkJ2W pic.twitter.com/07W9ekbKGn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 29, 2024

The numbers and plays make trading for Reddick a smart move for the Ravens. Provided they can make a deal happen.

Ravens’ Pass Rush Needs Trade

There’s ample room for a proven commodity among the Ravens’ contingent of edge-rushers. Especially after Jadeveon Clowney, who logged 9.5 sacks a year ago, joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Veteran Kyle Van Noy is still around, but he’s 33 and has already missed a day of camp with a neck problem. Fortunately, potential breakout player Odafe Oweh is displaying a level of intensity the Ravens require to lead their pass rush, but the fourth-year pro needs help.

Trading for Reddick would give the Ravens the perfect bookend for Oweh. Reddick is holding out for a better payday, according to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, but the Ravens may struggle to provide it, at least in the short-term.

General manager Eric DeCosta only has $5,849,344 to work with under the salary cap, per Spotrac.com. Selling Reddick on accepting less than favorable terms for one year would be a tough task.

Perhaps the Ravens being better positioned than the Jets to maximize a Super Bowl window could appeal to a player who narrowly missed out on a Lombardi Trophy when the Chiefs beat the Eagles by three points to cap the 2022 season, would be incentive enough.