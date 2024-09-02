Ravens Named Trade Fit for Pro Bowl Edge

A

bluechip edge-rusher is the only thing missing from an otherwise loaded defense, but the Baltimore Ravens can solve the problem by trading for Haason Reddick.

The two-time Pro Bowler is worth the Ravens sending a fourth-round draft pick to the New York Jets to acquire, according to Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay. He believes “if the Ravens are willing to pay the 29-year-old—who has racked up 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons—they’ll have a much more potent pass-rushing unit than initially expected for the 2024 campaign.”

Reddick only joined the Jets in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but the 29-year-old “has made just one appearance at the team’s facility.” Kay thinks “rather than risk the drama spilling into the regular season and causing an unnecessary distraction, the Jets could wash their hands of it and try to recoup some of the value they gave up for the edge-rusher”

This trade would be a win-win for all parties, but mostly Reddick. He’d join a legitimate Super Bowl contender running a defense perfect for his talents.

Haason Reddick Trade Perfect for Ravens

This isn’t the first time the Ravens have been urged to trade for Reddick this offseason. There’s a reason it’s a popular idea, notably because Reddick is an ideal fit for Baltimore’s schemes.

Reddick’s a dynamic quarterback hunter who can collapse the pocket as a standup outside linebacker or as a traditional defensive end. He can also be moved across the line of scrimmage to exploit individual blockers and attack different gaps.

The veteran usually wins with speed, like when Reddick got home for this sack against Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders last season.

A quick takeoff and rapid closing speed aren’t the only qualities that define Reddick’s game. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder also uses his low center of gravity to scurry underneath offensive tackles with a mean dip move.

Employing smart and violent hands technique is another way Reddick beats blockers to notch sacks. Like when he went by the Jets last season, per Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Natural athleticism and a varied pass-rush plan have made Reddick one of the NFL’s premier players at his position. One good enough to have logged double-digits sacks and 33 or more pressures in each of the last four seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens need a pass-rusher with Reddick’s pedigree.

Ravens’ Edge-Rusher Rotation Looks Thin

Aside from Odafe Oweh, who’s capable of being among the game’s best, the Ravens are lacking quality options on the edges of their front seven. Veteran Kyle Van Noy will still be dependable and productive, but this defense lacks that pass-rusher opponents need special plans to stop.

Perhaps one will emerge if third-year pro David Ojabo can finally stay healthy and undertake more than just situational work. Or if rookie Adisa Isaac sees the field and is able to take on a key role.

Ultimately though, there are more questions than answers about the team’s outside pass-rushers. Trading for Reddick would provide a lot of answers and give first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr a player to build pressure packages around.