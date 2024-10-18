The 10 Best NFL Quarterback-Receiver Duos This Season, Ranked

Wide receiver-quarterback (WR-QB) duos have a rich history in the NFL, with many legendary pairings contributing significantly to their teams’ successes.

Some of the most well-known duos of all time include Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, who played for the San Francisco 49ers, Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin of the Dallas Cowboys and Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison of the Indianapolis Colts.

We decided to take a look at the best current WR-QB duos in the league, and with the myriad playmakers in the NFL, it wasn’t an easy task. A few caveats: The WR-QB duos selected have spent at least one full season playing together, and other pass catchers — specifically, tight ends — weren’t included.

Thus, arguably the best duo in the NFL, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, weren’t eligible. And the league’s best wide receiver, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, who has yet to play a full season with his current QB, Sam Darnold, wasn’t eligible either.

Check out our 10 best WR-QB duos currently playing in the NFL.

10. Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

This Super Bowl-winning duo has waned a bit, but Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp’s chemistry alone gives the Los Angeles Rams stars a spot on the list. Despite both players dealing with injury concerns off and on in recent years, when they’re healthy, their chemistry has produced record-breaking seasons. Kupp set a new NFL record in 2021 for the most consecutive games with 90+ receiving yards. Stafford is 36 and Kupp is 31, so the two won’t be at it for much longer. While they’re on the same team, though, they’re one of the league’s top WR-QB combos.

9. Baker Mayfield & Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quickly emerged as one of the most formidable quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL, showcasing a blend of talent, chemistry, and impact. Their first year together in 2023 produced impressive results, with both performing at a high level. Evans caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and a league-high 13 TD catches in Year 1 with Mayfield under center. As for Mayfield, he had career bests in completion percentage (64.3), passing yards (4,044 yards) and TD passes (28) in his first year with the Bucs. It feels like these two are just getting started.

8. Brock Purdy & Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Known for his efficiency and route-running ability, San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has become a favorite target for quarterback Brock Purdy in Kyle Shanahan’s diverse offensive scheme. Aiyuk’s elite route running and after-the-catch ability complement Purdy’s accuracy and decision-making nicely, making them a dynamic pair. Per PFF, QBs had a 126.8 passer rating when throwing Aiyuk’s way in 2023, which is a very nice security blanket for a young QB suck as Purdy to have.

7. Matthew Stafford & Puca Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Stafford made this list twice, largely because he has some Grade A talent to throw to. Wide receiver Puka Nacua burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023, and his on-field chemistry with Stafford was immediate. In his first five games, Nacua accumulated over 500 receiving yards, an unprecedented pace for a rookie. By the time the year was up, Nacua set a new NFL record for most yardage by a rookie wideout in a single season (1,486 yards). Now in Year 2, Nacua has missed time due to injury, but when he’s back on the field, he and Stafford are a can’t-miss combination.

6. Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Now in their fifth year playing together, WR CeeDee Lamb and QB Dak Prescott’s chemistry is well established. The Dallas duo have a long-standing trust few WR-QB duos in the league have. In 2022, Lamb broke out with 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and 9 touchdowns, solidifying himself as Prescott’s go-to target. The Cowboys receiver upped that in 2023 with an NFL-best 135 catches for a career-high 1,749 yards and 12 TDs, showcasing his ability to make plays from both the slot and outside. He’s off to a great start in 2024, too.

5. Jared Goff & Amon Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff have emerged as one of the top wide receiver-quarterback duos in the NFL, showcasing a combination of skill, chemistry, and strategic prowess that sets them apart. Their partnership has significantly contributed to the Detroit Lions‘ resurgence in recent seasons. St. Brown has emerged as a reliable go-to, consistently ranking among the league leaders in receptions and targets, and his versatility as a route runner is incredible. In 2023, St. Brown had career highs in receiving yards (1,515), catches (119) and TDs (10), so this duo may be just hitting its stride.

4. Jalen Hurts & A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have formed a strong partnership, with Brown consistently producing elite numbers even when Hurts faces challenges. Since Brown joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, their chemistry has been a driving force behind the Eagles’ high-powered offense. That year, Brown set a new franchise single-season record for receiving yards (1,496), and he followed that up with a 1,456-yard season in 2023. The two work incredibly well together: Hurts’ dual-threat nature — the QB is a highly effective runner — forces defenses to account for his mobility, thus creating opportunities for Brown to exploit mismatches in coverage. It’s a win-win.

3. Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

While Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has missed much of the 2024 season due to a concussion, his chemistry with WR Tyreek Hill is already so well established, the duo deserves a spot in the top 3. Tua’s precision is a perfect complement to Hill’s elite speed, allowing Hill to turn short passes into massive gains, and Tagovailoa’s timing-based passing complements Hill’s explosive speed, making them a formidable duo capable of both deep plays and quick strikes. Hill netted over 1,700 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023, his first two seasons playing with Tua, and led the league in receiving yards per game in 2023 with 112.4.

2. Joe Burrow & Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Joe Burrow–Ja’Marr Chase connection dates back to college at LSU, and has continued on in the NFL. When healthy, the two can exploit defenses at all levels. Burrow, known for his pinpoint accuracy, strong decision-making and poise under pressure, complements Chase’s elite route running, speed and ability to make contested catches. Together, they have turned the Cincinnati Bengals’ passing attack into one of the most dangerous in the league. Now in Year 4, Chase has had a 1,000-yard season each of his first three years, and is well on his way to his fourth in 2024.

1. C.J. Stroud & Nico Collins, Houston Texans

After just one year of playing together, some might question us putting C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins in the No. 1 spot. That’s fair. But we think the potential the Houston Texans pair has showed makes them the most exciting WR-QB duo in the NFL. Collins, known for his route adjustments during broken plays, frequently becomes Stroud’s primary target in critical situations. Their complementary styles and deep connection make them a potent offensive combo, and as the Texans continue to improve, this duo is poised for even greater success in the future. Stroud won the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2023, and Collins was 8th in the league in receiving with 1,279 yards. The sky is the limit for these two.

