Bills Beef Up Defensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

Kenneth Grant
Getty
University of Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.

The NFL Draft was once a place where the Buffalo Bills were hoping to land their franchise quarterback year after year, and in 2018, that dream came true when the team selected Josh Allen.

Since entering the NFL, Allen has been one of the best quarterbacks but has yet to win a Super Bowl. The 28-year-old quarterback brought home his first NFL MVP this past season, but it’s time for Allen and the Bills to win their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Bills Need Help To Beat Kansas City

Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game this past January, so the Bills hold the No. 30 pick in this year’s draft.

Buffalo traded out of the first round last year, so if they keep their selection, it will be the first time they have selected in the first round since 2023, when the team took Utah’s tight end, Dalton Kincaid.

Buffalo is pretty good on the offensive side of the ball, but they could use a little more help on the defensive line.

Last season, the Bills didn’t get the pass rush they were looking for, which hurt them in the playoffs.

If the Bills could have stopped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a couple more times, Buffalo could have been playing in Super Bowl LIX.

Buffalo Lands Defensive Tackle In New Mock Draft

The Bills will most likely look towards the defensive line in this year’s draft, and The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner has the Bills taking Michigan’s defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in round one.

“Grant’s talent (at 6-4, 331) is undeniable, but almost nothing about his game is consistent,” Baumgardner wrote. “He also did not test anywhere near where scouts anticipated he would. Still, he’s an explosive, powerful presence with high-end potential as a nose and/or a big 3-tech. There’s enough raw ability here to bet on.”

Grant played for Michigan for three seasons, recording 12 tackles for losses and 6.5 sacks. Grant played a significant role on Michigan’s championship-winning team in 2023, where he recorded a college career-high 3.5 sacks.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle has been overlooked since he played alongside Mason Graham, who is expected to be the first defensive tackle selected in this year’s draft.

Buffalo could use a player like Grant to beef up the defensive line and stop the run. If the Bills can make more negative plays in the opposing running game, then that could force the opposing quarterback to throw the ball more, which could cause more turnovers.

The Bills must hit on their first-round pick this season since they took Florida’s corner Kaiir Elam in 2022, and he is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see what position Buffalo attacks during the first round. If the team doesn’t go defensive tackle, there is a great chance they could add another cornerback.

The Bills pick at No. 30 could be a big reason why the team does or doesn’t make next year’s Super Bowl, so let’s hope the Bills hit a home run with their first-round pick.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

