Bills Projected to Land Strong Superstar for Josh Allen in Mock Draft

Last year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won his first NFL MVP award due to his performance in the passing game. Allen threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Allen put up a fantastic season, throwing the ball even without a number-one wide receiver.

The Bills Traded Away Stefon Diggs

Last offseason, the Bills traded away No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, which was puzzling. The Bills had no top wide receiver waiting to take over the role, but the offense changed for the better.

Instead of Allen forcing the ball to Diggs, the 28-year-old quarterback decided to take the Tom Brady approach and throw it to whoever was open. It didn’t matter if the receiver had one career catch or 1,000. Whichever player was in the best spot to make the play, Allen threw it.

Receivers like Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Mack Hollins stepped up last season, but the team could use another receiving threat.

After signing with the New England Patriots this offseason, Hollins is no longer with the team. The Bills have signed wide receiver Joshua Palmer from the Los Angeles Chargers, but another emerging star could add some excitement to the Bills’ offense.

Buffalo holds the No. 30 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, which could be an excellent spot for the team to land another target for Allen. However, this year’s receiving class isn’t as strong as others, and there is a chance that receivers will fall down the board.

The Bills are in a great spot because they are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they can take a chance on a falling player.

Emeka Egbuka Lands With Buffalo

Former NFL running back and current NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew released an NFL Mock Draft, with the Bills taking Ohio State’s wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in round one.

“The Bills strengthen the supporting cast for reigning MVP Josh Allen by adding a receiver with a high football IQ, great route-running ability and the toughness to make contested catches downfield,” Jones wrote.

Egbuka played a significant role in Ohio State’s national championship-winning season last year, recording 81 receptions, 1,011 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

The 22-year-old receiver played for the Buckeyes for four seasons, catching passes from C. J. Stroud, Kyle McCord, and Will Howard so he could play with any quarterback style.

Egbuka Scouting Report

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein is high on Egbuka and thinks he could be a good slot for many teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.

“Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot. Egbuka runs his routes with tempo and pace,” Zierlein wrote. He does a nice job of influencing coverage when needed. He lacks the explosiveness to race past the coverage and is a little tight in his hips getting in and out of breaks. Egbuka’s baseball background shows up with his laser-focused ball-tracking and ability to make sudden adjustments to bring throws in for a safe landing. He’s not elusive or sudden after the catch but is competitive and can squeeze out additional yardage. Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

The Bills will have many options with the No. 30 pick, and if the team decides to go receiver, Egbuka would be a great choice.