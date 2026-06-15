Ex-Bills CB Made Had Monster Game to Lead UFL Title Game Win

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler had a difficult time finding a steady role with the Buffalo Bills, but found a home in the UFL and turned in some key plays in the spring league’s title game win.

Dantzler spent the 2023 offseason with the Bills, being released in July after suffering an injury. He continued to bounce around the NFL for two more years before joining the Louisville Kings of the UFL, and this week notched two turnovers in a come-from-behind win.

Cameron Dantzler Proves Himself in the UFL

Dantzler had one interception and recovered a fumble as the Louisville Kings scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the DC Defenders 27-20 in the UFL championship game last weekend.

As the UFL noted, Dantzler’s interception was a back-breaker, coming after the Kings seized their first lead in the fourth quarter.

“Facing its first deficit of the second half, DC’s problems only grew,” the report noted. “Perry was intercepted on a deep shot by Cameron Dantzler, and two plays later James Robinson powered into the end zone. The Kings suddenly led 27-16 with just over 12 minutes remaining.”

Dantzler failed to continue after a strong start to his NFL career after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, appearing in 35 games with 26 starts across his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings but only appearing in two games since then. He spent portions of the next three seasons bouncing around training camps and practice squads, including a few months with the Bills in the summer of 2023.

Dantzler wasn’t the only former Bills player to lift the trophy with the Kings. Tight end Tre’ McKitty, who spent part of the 2023 season with the Bills on their practice squad and returned for training camp the next year, made one reception for eight yards in the title game.

Kaden Prather, a former Bills draft pick, also made one reception for one yard for the Kings.

Bills Have Other Connections to the UFL

The Bills have found talent from the UFL, the league that was created after a merger of the USFL and XFL. They signed defensive end Nelson Ceasar and wide receiver Deon Cain last season after both had proven themselves in the UFL.

Several Bills have gone the other direction, spending time in Buffalo before carving out big roles in the UFL. That included former quarterback A.J. McCarron, who once competed with a rookie Josh Allen for the starting job. The Bills traded McCarron after Allen and Nathan Peterman emerged as the top quarterbacks that year, and McCarron contemplated retirement after a season-ending injury in 2021.

McCarron said he instead decided to join the XFL, where he got the chance to start and earned MVP honors for the 2023 season.

“The decision for me was: Do I wait around and join somebody’s team in the NFL late, try to do these workouts and fly here and fly there or do I just want to go play?” McCarron said in a 2023 interview with Al.com. “Listen, I’ve made enough money in my career. I don’t live a crazy lifestyle, and I have everything that I’ve ever wanted. For me, it’s back to just playing. I love to play. I love to help lead a team and lead a group of guys to try to achieve greatness, and that’s the biggest thing for me.”