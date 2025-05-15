Bills-Chiefs is ‘Obligated’ to Be on List of Best Upcoming Revenge Games: Report

The Buffalo Bills‘ 2024 season ended the same way it had the previous few seasons: by losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

Last season, the Bills seemed like they would finally get over the hill of losing to the Chiefs in the playoffs, but another crazy game from Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent the Bills packing once again.

The Bills have been a few plays away from reaching the Super Bowl the last five seasons, and the Chiefs have been the team to eliminate them four times.

However, the last four regular-season matchups between the Bills and Chiefs have gone to Buffalo, which is the opposite of what has happened in the postseason.

Bills Vs. Chiefs Named A Top Revenge Game

On Wednesday night, the NFL announced every team’s full 2025 schedule. The Bills will meet the Chiefs in Orchard Park in Week 9. Kristopher Knox from Bleacher Report listed the Buffalo vs. Kansas City matchup as one of the best revenge games of the upcoming season.

“We’re pretty much obligated to put any matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on a list of top revenge games,” Knox wrote. “Why? Because Kansas City has consistently ousted Buffalo from the postseason. Since Josh Allen’s second year as a starter (2019), the Bills have made the playoffs in all six seasons. Four of those postseason trips were ended by the Chiefs, and it happened twice in the AFC title game.

Last year’s 32-29 loss in the AFC Championship Game was particularly painful—though, perhaps not as painful as the 2021 overtime loss that prompted the NFL to revise its postseason overtime rules. In January, Buffalo had the ball near midfield at the two-minute warning but failed on a 4th-and-5 before allowing Kansas City to pick up a first down and kneel it out. All of that happened after Allen appeared to pick up a 4th-and-short earlier in the fourth quarter, only to have it ruled short.”

Buffalo Needs To Prove They Can Beat Kansas City In The Playoffs

The result of the Week 9 regular-season game will not matter since the Bills have shown they can beat the Chiefs in the regular season.

Buffalo can only prove that it can knock off Kansas City when it finally does so in the postseason.

The Chiefs and Bills are expected to be two of the best teams in the AFC this season, so there is a good chance we will see them meet in the playoffs again next winter.

Hopefully, the Bills can pull off the Week 9 game at home, which could help them get home-field advantage in the playoffs. Maybe their luck will change since three of the four postseason meetings between the Chiefs and Bills since 2020 have been played in Kansas City.

It’s time for Josh Allen and the Bills to finally win their first Super Bowl and get past the Chiefs.