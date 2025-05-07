Bills Offensive Star Listed As Top 10 Free Agent In 2026

The Buffalo Bills are heading into a critical season, and many believe this can be the year the team finally gets back to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo has been so close to making it to the big game the last few years, but the Kansas City Chiefs have stopped them a handful of times.

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen brought home his first NFL Most Valuable Player Award, and much of that had to do with his help out of the backfield.

Running back James Cook rushed for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns, taking pressure off Allen and freeing him up to play his game style.

Cook is entering the last season of his rookie contract, and a new deal doesn’t seem likely anytime soon.

During the early part of the offseason, Cook announced that he wanted $15 million a year, which is a high price for a running back.

The steep price that Cook is asking for is most likely the reason why he hasn’t gotten a new deal. If he enters free agency next season, Cook will be one of the best running backs on the open market.

James Cook Listed As Top-10 Free Agent

Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus lists Cook as one of the top ten running backs in the 2026 free agency class, along with Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, who could also be seeking the same amount of money as Cook.

“James Cook and Kyren Williams are seeking to cash in with substantial contract extensions this offseason after putting up big numbers in 2024, but it remains to be seen if those deals come to fruition,” Cameron wrote. “Cook’s 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season tied for the league lead, and Williams generated nearly 1,300 yards on the ground, his second straight season posting more than 1,100 yards.”

Cook Is Auditioning In 2025

Cook is playing a dangerous game, not trying to agree to a new deal this offseason. Running backs usually slow down before almost every position in the NFL. If Cook starts to slow down this season, then there is a chance he will lose even more money on the open market than what the Bills are offering him right now.

The Bills need to do everything they can to make the Super Bowl this season, as it could be one of the last years with some of their best players.

Last year, the Bills traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, ending the window that started in 2020. Cook could now be another star player on the Bills who does not make a Super Bowl and is headed to play elsewhere.

If the Bills can’t work out a new contract, Cook will use this upcoming season as an audition for the other 31 teams. Given the way the running back market has gone the last few years and the number of great backs coming from the NFL Draft, there is a chance Cook will not like the options that he is offered.