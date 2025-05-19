Bills Offensive Star Named ‘Best Kept Secret’ on Roster

The Buffalo Bills’ offense is one of the best in the NFL, and a lot of it is due to quarterback Josh Allen. Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and won his first Most Valuable Player of the Year Award last season.

Allen does everything, throwing the ball and rushing, becoming one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

While Allen gets most of the attention for the bad and good things the Bills do, he wouldn’t be able to do it without his offensive line.

Buffalo has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, some of it due to right tackle Spencer Brown.

Spencer Brown Is A Best Kept Secret

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder is high on Brown and thinks he is the “best kept secret” on the Bills roster.

“Offensive line is an unsung position group as a whole, and most people focus on left tackles, especially after the movie and book The Blind Side. But protecting the other edge is important, and Brown is one of the best at it, despite having never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team,” Holder wrote. “According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 17 pressures and earned a 78.5 run-blocking grade during the regular season. Granted, the five-year pro isn’t a secret to the Bills as they gave him a four-year, $72 million contract extension last September.”

Brown does a lot for the Bills and impacts every offensive play. Whether Buffalo steps back to pass or hands the ball off, Brown plays a major part in the team’s success.

The Bills Will Be Tested This Season

Brown will need another great season if the Bills want to make the postseason again, since the AFC East is getting better. The Miami Dolphins have put together an incredible roster, the New England Patriots added head coach Mike Vrabel to go along with young star quarterback Drake Maye, and the New York Jets could be on the rise.

The only hurdle the Bills have not been able to overcome is beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason, and Brown will have to play a major role against the Chiefs if the Bills are going to pull off a win.

Brown will have to be able to keep Allen upright and give him time to throw because Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the sport and could cause the Bills to have a rough day if he keeps getting after the passer.

Brown will be tested early this season in Week 1 when the Baltimore Ravens come to Orchard Park to play in a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round game. In that game, the Bills pulled off the victory due to a few mistakes from the Ravens.