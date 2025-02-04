Bills Should Make A Play For Cooper Kupp This Offseason

Hi, Subscriber

While the NFL world gathers in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the Buffalo Bills are at home preparing for next season.

Buffalo needs to make some significant additions to compete for the Super Bowl next season, and on Monday, two prominent names were mentioned that could land with the Bills this offseason.

Myles Garrett And Cooper Kupp Could Be Traded This Offseason

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett posted on social media that he demanded a trade from the team.

The Browns went 3-14 this past season, and Garrett wants to compete for a Super Bowl. Since Garrett entered the NFL in 2017, he has been one of the best pass rushers in the league.

Another name brought up in trade talks on Monday is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships.” Kupp posted via X. “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”

The Bills need another wide receiver, and Kupp makes perfect sense. Kupp will be 32 this summer and has played in only 33 regular season games since 2021, but he can be a lethal weapon on the field.

In 2021, Kupp had one of the best seasons in NFL history, recording 45 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns, leading the league in all those categories.

Kupp was also a significant factor in the Rams Super Bowl victory that season, where he won the game’s MVP.

2021 was three seasons ago, and Kupp hasn’t been the same since; however, he could still be a nice slot wide receiver in the Bills offense.

Kupp Would Fit The Bills Offense

Quarterback Josh Allen had a new approach this season when wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans.

Instead of forcing the ball to one playmaker like Buffalo tried to do to make Diggs happy, Allen spread the ball out, throwing it to anyone open.

Kupp gets open, and the Bills don’t need him to be like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, but if he can pick up around 700 receiving yards and five scores, then the offense will be all right.

It isn’t easy to acquire great talent in the NFL, and you must give up a lot of draft capital to get one of the best playmakers in the league. Kupp isn’t an elite player anymore, but he won’t cost much and has the championship experience Buffalo is looking for.

The Bills aren’t looking to add Kupp for the regular season. They want him for the playoffs. Think about having a wide receiver that can pick up a 3rd down and 5 with 2:30 left on the game’s last drive.

That is precisely what Kupp can do. We have seen Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes get some big-time receptions late in games from his receivers, and now maybe Allen could do it with Kupp.

The NFL offseason starts in about five weeks, and hopefully, Buffalo can acquire one of the two, Garrett or Kupp, and get ready to win the Super Bowl in 2026.

