Bills Vs. Ravens Divisional Round Prediction

Buffalo Bills fans have been waiting for Divisional round weekend for almost a year. Last season, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on this same weekend.

The good news for Buffalo is that Kansas City is not in its way of reaching the AFC title game. However, the Baltimore Ravens are just as hungry as the Bills.

Ravens at Bills: The Basics

Who: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills When: Sunday, January 19th, 6:30 PM Eastern Where : Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY TV and Streaming: CBS, Paramount+



There is an argument to be made that the Ravens and Bills are the two best NFL franchises, that have not reached a Super Bowl in the last ten seasons.

Both have been so close; each franchise has two great quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

Allen and Jackson are trying to get this postseason track record of losing in the playoffs off their back, and unfortunately, one of them will continue that streak into next season.

The Bills come into Sunday’s contest as a 1-point home underdog on most sportsbooks.

It’s hard to pick against the Ravens since they have won their last five games, and Jackson and the offense are on fire, but this seems like a spot where the Bills will come out on top.

Bills Need to Shutdown the Ravens’ Running Attack

When Buffalo is counted out, it becomes hard to deal with, and there’s no reason to count out the Bills when they are at home in front of the best fans in the NFL.

The Ravens might have one of the best running backs, Derrick Henry, who has been a great addition to Charm City, but the Bills’ front seven could make it a rough day for the future Hall of Famer.

Henry’s presence in the backfield has relieved pressure off Jackson and opened up the passing game more. Opposing defenses have been stacking the box and playing the run, which has resulted in Jackson airing it out more.

If the Bills can shut the running game down between Henry and Jackson, it will be tough for them to move the ball because their number one wide receiver, Zay Flowers, is doubtful because of a knee injury.

Flowers missed last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and didn’t impact the offense, but unlike the Steelers, the Bills’ defense will make the Ravens feel it.

Josh Allen Will be the X-Factor

Allen’s handling of the ball will determine the outcome of this game. His track record in games against playoff teams this season tells me we are in for a special day.

Buffalo’s offense is clicking at the right time, and the running game is going great with James Cook. Even though Allen lost his number one receiver, Stefon Diggs, this offseason, the receiving game has been much better.

Allen has adopted Tom Brady’s method of throwing to his favorite receiver, the open one, instead of trying to get the ball to one specific guy ten times a game.

Prediction

The offense has been smooth and a treat to watch all season. Because of this, Allen will carry the Bills to victory on Sunday.

I debated who to choose in this epic matchup but finally decided that Allen has been Superman all season and will not disappoint his fans in the last home game.

Buffalo wins 24-21 and returns to the AFC title game to try to reach its fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.