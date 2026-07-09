Star $124M Wide Receiver Makes Feelings Clear on Signing With Bills

The Buffalo Bills could get a boost to their wide receiver room.

Buffalo traded for DJ Moore and drafted Skyler Bell to bolster the offense. Yet, the Bills still could sign another wide receiver, and that’s by bringing back veteran Brandin Cooks.

Cooks signed with the Bills mid-season and made an immediate impact. Yet, he’s still a free agent, but he revealed to The Athletic that he’s hopeful he can return to Buffalo.

“Obviously, Buffalo is the place I’d love to be,” Cooks said to The Athletic. “I want to prove that to them and have a full offseason with them. Both sides are figuring things out. We’ll see, but hopefully something transpires because I love going to training camp. That’s where you build that callus.”

Cooks said he believes training camp is ‘the purest form of football,’ so he wants to be on a roster soon. And he hopes it is a return to Buffalo.

Cooks has made $124.9 million in career earnings, so any deal will be team-friendly as he just wants to win. He’s also exactly 189 yards from 10,000 receiving yards, which is a personal stat he would like to accomplish, but the goal is to win the Super Bowl.

The veteran receiver recorded 5 receptions for 114 yards in the regular season and 5 receptions for 78 yards in the playoffs.

Cooks Explains Why He Signed With Bills

As Cooks was released by the New Orleans Saints midseason, the veteran receiver had plenty of options as a free agent.

He revealed to The Athletic that the Seattle Seahawks were after him, but he turned it down to sign with Buffalo, while Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl.

“One of my best friends, (former Rams teammate) Cooper Kupp, is there,” Cooks said. “Obviously, Shaheed went over there, and he’s like a little brother to me, got a lot of respect for Klint Kubiak, and it’s close to home. But it was one of those things where, ‘Oh, those guys are loaded over there. How many opportunities would I really have, coming over in the middle of the season?’ With Buffalo, I felt I would have more opportunities to be on the field. Now, here we are, and Seattle has the trophy.”

Along with getting more opportunities in the offense, Cooks also had full belief in Josh Allen.

“I chose Buffalo because of the belief in Josh Allen,” Cooks said. “From afar, you heard the things going on inside the receiver room. In my mind, ‘OK, this was an opportunity where you got guys that can play, but also there’s a niche in there where, if I can come in and do what I have to do, I’m contributing.’ It was the totality of things, but who wouldn’t want to play with Josh Allen?”

Cooks was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Buffalo’s Wide Receiver Room

Whether or not the Bills have room for Cooks is unclear.

Buffalo has revamped the wide receiver room, and the Bills’ wide receiver group heading into training camp is as follows:

DJ Moore

Khalil Shakir

Joshua Palmer

Keon Coleman

Mecole Hardman

Skyler Bell

Tyrell Shavers

Trent Sherfield

Stephen Gosnell

Jalen Virgil

Ja’Mori Maclin

Mac Dalena

Max Tomczak

Deven Thompkins

Buffalo will open up training camp begins on July 29.