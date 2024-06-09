“But the mere idea that Claypool — someone who hasn’t contributed well to a winning program in nearly half a decade — is the guy shining when the lights are the dimmest is an ominous sign for the Bills’ offense. (Never mind that the idea of Claypool has always been more enticing than the actual on-field product he delivers.) This time of year should be precisely when the young Buffalo building blocks are showing off what they could do before they hit an inevitable wall later in the summer,” Zeglinski wrote.

Claypool has turned in productive seasons in the paast, starting with his rookie year in Pittsburgh in 2020 where he made 62 catches for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns. Claypool followed that up with another strong season, making 59 catches for 860 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 before seeing a drop in productivity over the following two seasons.

Zeglinski went on to write that quarterback Josh Allen is good enough on his own to drag the team to 10 or 11 wins, but suggested that “the 2024 NFL season might have to be Allen’s most Herculean task yet” given the depth of talent elsewhere in the offense.

Bills Getting More Good Performances From Veterans

Claypool is not the only veteran receiver starting to build a connection with Allen during early practices. Parrino added that former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had a big play after an otherwise slow start to practice.