Chase Claypool came to the Buffalo Bills with lowered expectations after two turbulent seasons, but has made a big impression through the team’s first few weeks of practices.

Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported that the former second-round pick was the top performer at the team’s first optional practices, showing off some impressive speed.

“Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster,” Parrino wrote. “He made the most explosive play of the day, catching a deep bomb from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky during 11-on-11. Once he gets past his defender, it’s hard for the safeties to catch up and rookie Cole Bishop learned that lesson on the play, which would have gone for a touchdown in a game.”

"Chase Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent WR during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster”, per @MattParrino (via @32BeatWriters) pic.twitter.com/3chnA5lK7x — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) June 5, 2024

But another analyst is questioning just how meaningful these performances could be and what it might mean for a Bills offense trying to reload after losing top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Bills Offense Called into Question

Robert Zeglinski of SI.com’s For the Win questioned whether Claypool’s emergence as the top offensive player was truly a good sign for a Bills team hoping to rely on younger players like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

Zeglinski suggested it was not time to panic that Shakir and Coleman haven’t risen to the top, but didn’t believe it was a strong indication that Claypool is outplaying the other receivers so far.