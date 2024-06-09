Chase Claypool came to the Buffalo Bills with lowered expectations after two turbulent seasons, but has made a big impression through the team’s first few weeks of practices.
Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reported that the former second-round pick was the top performer at the team’s first optional practices, showing off some impressive speed.
“Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster,” Parrino wrote. “He made the most explosive play of the day, catching a deep bomb from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky during 11-on-11. Once he gets past his defender, it’s hard for the safeties to catch up and rookie Cole Bishop learned that lesson on the play, which would have gone for a touchdown in a game.”
But another analyst is questioning just how meaningful these performances could be and what it might mean for a Bills offense trying to reload after losing top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Bills Offense Called into Question
Robert Zeglinski of SI.com’s For the Win questioned whether Claypool’s emergence as the top offensive player was truly a good sign for a Bills team hoping to rely on younger players like Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.
Zeglinski suggested it was not time to panic that Shakir and Coleman haven’t risen to the top, but didn’t believe it was a strong indication that Claypool is outplaying the other receivers so far.
“But the mere idea that Claypool — someone who hasn’t contributed well to a winning program in nearly half a decade — is the guy shining when the lights are the dimmest is an ominous sign for the Bills’ offense. (Never mind that the idea of Claypool has always been more enticing than the actual on-field product he delivers.) This time of year should be precisely when the young Buffalo building blocks are showing off what they could do before they hit an inevitable wall later in the summer,” Zeglinski wrote.
Claypool has turned in productive seasons in the paast, starting with his rookie year in Pittsburgh in 2020 where he made 62 catches for 873 yards and 9 touchdowns. Claypool followed that up with another strong season, making 59 catches for 860 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2021 before seeing a drop in productivity over the following two seasons.
Zeglinski went on to write that quarterback Josh Allen is good enough on his own to drag the team to 10 or 11 wins, but suggested that “the 2024 NFL season might have to be Allen’s most Herculean task yet” given the depth of talent elsewhere in the offense.
Bills Getting More Good Performances From Veterans
Claypool is not the only veteran receiver starting to build a connection with Allen during early practices. Parrino added that former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had a big play after an otherwise slow start to practice.
“Marquez Valdez-Scantling has been mostly quiet since he signed shortly before the start of OTAs. But the big, speedy receiver made his first big play with Allen on Tuesday, catching a nice pass about 25 yards down the field after beating Christian Benford,” Parrino wrote. “Taylor Rapp had a chance to make a play, but the throw and route were too good.”