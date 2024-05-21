Polarizing Bills WR Ready to Move Past ‘All the Mistakes’

While the Buffalo Bills only drafted one wide receiver in the NFL draft, they subsequently signed Chase Claypool in free agency.

Because the Bills traded Stefon Diggs and let Gabe Davis walk, fans hoped general manager Brandon Beane would snag a strong deep-threat receiver for quarterback Josh Allen. Adding Claypool didn’t exactly elicit an excited response, the 25-year-old knows it.

Speaking to reporters during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, May 21, however, Claypool showed nothing but appreciation for a “fresh start” in Buffalo.

Claypool is excited for a “new perspective on who I am,” and grateful for the warm welcome from his new teammates. “I know none of the guys look at what’s online because they know some of that is misleading. I love how they just treat me like family right away,” he said.

The Pittsburgh Steelers former 2020 second-round pick doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder. “I don’t come in with any baggage from the outside world.”

“I’ve learned from all the mistakes, even though I feel like any time you make a mistake, or any time you have mishaps… you have to learn from them. And if you learn from them, you grow from them. There’s going to be good days and bad days. But I think it’s important to learn from the bad days and build from the good days. Eventually, you’ll be in a spot you want to be at.”

Claypool signed a one-year, $1.135 million contract with the Bills.

Bills WR Chase Claypool Addressed ‘Falling Short’ of Expectations in the Past



While Claypool put up a career-high 62 receptions for 873 yards and 11 touchdowns his rookie year, his stats have steadily declined since. After the Steelers traded him to the Chicago Bears in 2022, Claypool criticized his usage and his work ethic came under fire.

After the Bears traded him to the Miami Dolphins last season, he barely made a dent on offense. In 3 games and 2 starts with the Bears, the 6-foot-4, 238-pound receiver caught 4-of-14 targets for 51 yards and 1 touchdown. With the Dolphins, Claypool registered 4 receptions for 26 yards in 9 game appearances.

Claypool addressed “falling short” of expectations, “especially over the past two years… There are times that can be frustrating if I’m not living up to my potential. But if it’s frustrating in the outside world, it’s even more frustrating for me.”

“I went from being a starter.. to going to Miami and not really playing at all,” Claypool told reporters, “it made me realize my love for the game.

“Even though I was doing nothing that I wanted to do, or expected to do — special teams and stuff like that at the time — I realized how much I love football. Because when I did get the opportunity to be out there, even if that was kick returns and kickoffs. It’s really just making the most of your situation.”

Bills News: Head Coach Sean McDermott Said Is ‘Very Impressed’ By Chase Claypool’s Approach



Claypool has a lot of competition to make the 53-man roster, especially after Buffalo signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Bills currently have 14 wide receivers under contract, including Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Andy Isabella, and more.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott loves what he sees from Claypool thus far. McDermott noted he’s “embracing” his potential role as a receiver or on special teams.

“I applaud Chase for coming here to see where things go,” McDermott told reporters. “You don’t find that a lot around the NFL where a player has been at a certain level and then is on a mission right now to reclaim what he once was in that regard.

“And those are my words, maybe not fair to Chase, respectfully, but I would just say very impressed with his day-to-day approach, true pro, high character, smart player, and he’s been a good addition to our team.”