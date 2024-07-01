Bills QB Josh Allen & More Attend Dawson Knox’s Wedding [Photos]

The Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox married Alex Seefeldt in a beautiful wedding in Nashville, Tennessee on June 30.

One day after the nuptials, Bills team chaplain Len Vanden Bos posted a photo from the gorgeous tented reception on X. “Mr. and Mrs. Dawson Knox! #GoBills,” he wrote.

On hand to help celebrate the couple’s big day, numerous of Knox’s current and former teammates. In addition to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the entire tight ends room was in attendance, including Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Tre McKitty, and Zach Davidson.

Former Bills center Mitch Morse joined the wedding party with punter Sam Martin and offensive tackles Spencer Brown and Dion Dawkins.

The offseason is primetime for NFL players to get married. Last weekend, Allen attended former Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding in Cabo, Mexico. Bills kicker Tyler Bass tied the knot with Ryan Tuten in March.

Dawson Knox & Alex Seefeldt Got Engaged After Less Than a Year of Dating

Knox proposed to Seefeldt, a fitness trainer and Buffalo native, in November. He posted about the surprise proposal on Instagram. “I guess this is what the kids call a ‘hard launch.'” he wrote.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves. When you know, you know… and it was only a matter of months before I realized that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this woman. She’s loved me at my worst, and helps sharpen me to be at my best. She’s a direct representation of God’s love, and I thank Him every single day for her. 11.30.23, best day of my life 🤍.”

Seefeldt attended high school at Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and college at the University of Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 2021, per her LinkedIn profile.

Before becoming a personal trainer, Seefeldt worked part-time as an instructor at Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy for over nine years. Seefeldt quickly became a fixture at games, cheering on the veteran tight end at home and away matchups.

Bills News: Dawson Knox Is Looking to Bounce Back in 2024

Knox, who signed a four-year, $52 million extension in 2022, agreed to restructure his deal this offseason. While he essentially took a pay cut, the new three-year, $29.5 million deal locks him in through 2026.

With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, Knox is Allen’s longest-tenured offensive weapon. However, Knox is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career. While the Bills utilized 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers) early on with then-rookie Kincaid last year, they drifted away from that plan after former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired and Knox underwent mid-season wrist surgery.

In 12 games, Knox registered a total of 22 receptions for 186 yards and two scores. Following two consecutive seasons with over 500 yards this was a sharp decline in production. His drop rate in 2023 (13.2%) was “the worst drop rate of the past four seasons by a Bills skill position player,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported.

The Bills’ third third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft still provides great value both on and off the field. Not only is he a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room, but he could bounce back being at full health this year.