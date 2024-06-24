Photos of Bills QB Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld at Wedding Turns Heads

The Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, traveled to Mexico to attend former backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wedding over the weekend.

One day after Summer (Juraszek) Allen and Kyle Allen tied the knot, photos from the big day and post-wedding activities hit the Internet. Numerous pictures of Allen and Steinfeld dressed up for the ceremony immediately turned some heads, as there are such few photos of the couple together.

Allen rocked a sea foam green suit, which appeared to be the same suit he wore to the Kentucky Derby last year. As for Steinfeld, she wore a blue dress with a daring backline and matching purse.

Fans also commented on Steinfeld’s new hairdo, as the Oscar-nominated actress recently revealed a drastically shorter cut. One fan commented, “I love love her new haircut they look amazing & fantastic together.”

Steinfeld and Allen first started dating last May. The “Pitch Perfect” star attended nearly every Bills game last season, where she got to know Kyle Allen and his now wife. As for the Bills quarterback, he’s been best friends with Kyle Allen for years.

While appearing on Kyle Allen’s “The QB Room” podcast in March, Allen called attending his former teammate’s wedding the activity he most looked forward to this offseason.

Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams Also Attended Kyle Allen’s Wedding

While Summer got to know Steinfeld last season, the fitness influence is best friends with Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams. While Williams and Allen broke over a year ago, Williams’ friendships with Allen’s teammates’ wives and girlfriends remain strong.

Williams posted several photos from the wedding on Instagram. She captioned the post on Sunday, “B’est night of my life’ at my best friends wedding 🥹🤍 love you so much @summerjuraszek @kyle_allen.”

Summer replied, “I will never be over this weekend. EVER. I love you!!!!!!! 🥹🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️,” before adding in a separate comment, “Could you be any prettier.” Kyle Allen, Summer, Williams, and Allen also all attended the Christian and Ozzy Kirks’ wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona in April.

Back in February, William opened up about her “difficult split” with Allen. After nearly a decade together, she thought they would get married. “I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” she said on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast.

“I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

Bills News: Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld May Attend Dawson Knox’s Upcoming Wedding



The offseason is a prime time for NFL players to get married and Bills tight end Dawson Knox appears to be next. Knox’s fiancée, Alex Seefeldt, started a countdown to the big day on Instagram.

She posted on June 1, We get married THIS MONTH !!!!? ♥️🫶🏼🥹 A little throwback to the best day of my life which will soon be our wedding day. 😭 30 days til forever 💌.”

While it’s not confirmed that Allen and Steinfeld will attend Knox’s wedding, it’s hard time imagine the Bills quarterback not attending his veteran’s tight end’s big day.