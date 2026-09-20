Bills Receive Pair of Crucial Injury Updates Ahead of Week 3

The Buffalo Bills kicked off Week 2 of the 2026 campaign with a 41-31 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football, but not everything to emerge from this game was a positive for the team. By the time the clock struck zero, the Bills had lost a couple of key players to injury, raising concern for their respective statuses in Week 3.

Perhaps the two biggest names of the bunch were wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (who was ruled out right before the game with a hip injury). Understandably, the team was worried about both of these guys’ injuries, but according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it sounds like Moore and Oliver will both have a shot at suiting up when Buffalo returns to action.

Bills Could Get Both D.J. Moore and Ed Oliver Back in Week 3

In their first game at Highmark Stadium, the Bills raced out to a 21-0 lead against the Lions and never looked back. While Detroit certainly did not play its best game, Buffalo managed to overcome quite a bit of adversity in this one, which made its victory over another high-powered team even more impressive.

Oliver was a surprise inactive right before kickoff, but Moore was forced out of the game early after suffering what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury. Despite being without his top wide receiver, Josh Allen and the offense continued to move the ball up and down the field at will, but obviously, this group is at its best when Moore is on the field.

While the Bills benefit from having a couple of extra days off in between now and the start of Week 3, it’s fair to wonder if either Moore or Oliver will be able to return to action next weekend. Neither guy appears to be dealing with a serious injury, with Rapoport saying they both could find their way back into action in Week 3.

It is an AC joint sprain for D.J. Moore. He’s considered day-to-day. I expect him to practice next week. That is a good sign. We’ll see if he plays,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay.” “(Ed Oliver) is considered day-to-day and has a chance, though, for next week.

Bills Hoping for Quick Injury Recoveries From D.J. Moore and Ed Oliver

Getty Bills get injury update to Ed Oliver.

Of this duo, it seems like Oliver has a better shot at playing in Week 3 than Moore, but if they both can practice, it’s not out of the question that they both could make speedy recoveries. It’s still early in the season, so the Bills aren’t going to rush either guy back before they are fully healthy, but they obviously want to have as many of their star players on the field as possible.

For now, Buffalo gets to kick back and enjoy the action on Sunday, but it won’t be long until the team is back preparing for its upcoming contest. The Bills will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, with kickoff for this contest scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 27.