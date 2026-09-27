Buffalo Bills Get Game Day Injury News on WR Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills have quickly established themselves as a team with a new-look offense through the 1st 2 games of the regular season, and a large part of that has been 3rd-year wide receiver Keon Coleman reclaiming his career.

Headed into a Week 3 home game against the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers, Coleman seems like he’s going to be a green light after dealing with injury issues during the week.

“Bills WR Keon Coleman is expected to play today, per source, despite being listed as questionable with ankle injury,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Coleman has caught every pass he’s been targeted on this season and he’s coming off 6 catch, 63 yard day vs. Lions last week.”

“Bills will have Keon Coleman active for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the Chargers,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “No word on DJ Moore, but I think he plays. That would likely mean no Skyler Bell debut.”

“Good to hear Coleman will be out there today for the Bills,” Buffalo Trench Talk’s Ajay Cybulski wrote on his official X account.

Keon Coleman Playing NFL Future in 2026

No player on the Bills has held the team back more in the last 2 years than Coleman.

Before the season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Coleman out as the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster in 2026, which would only continue the pattern he’s established since he was selected out of Florida State with a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Coleman is in the 3rd season of his 4-year, $10 million rookie contract.