Buffalo Bills Get Game Day Injury News on WR Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills have quickly established themselves as a team with a new-look offense through the 1st 2 games of the regular season, and a large part of that has been 3rd-year wide receiver Keon Coleman reclaiming his career.
Headed into a Week 3 home game against the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers, Coleman seems like he’s going to be a green light after dealing with injury issues during the week.
“Bills WR Keon Coleman is expected to play today, per source, despite being listed as questionable with ankle injury,” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Coleman has caught every pass he’s been targeted on this season and he’s coming off 6 catch, 63 yard day vs. Lions last week.”
“Bills will have Keon Coleman active for Sunday’s Week 3 matchup with the Chargers,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “No word on DJ Moore, but I think he plays. That would likely mean no Skyler Bell debut.”
“Good to hear Coleman will be out there today for the Bills,” Buffalo Trench Talk’s Ajay Cybulski wrote on his official X account.
Keon Coleman Playing NFL Future in 2026
No player on the Bills has held the team back more in the last 2 years than Coleman.
Before the season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton singled Coleman out as the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster in 2026, which would only continue the pattern he’s established since he was selected out of Florida State with a 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Coleman is in the 3rd season of his 4-year, $10 million rookie contract.
“Keon Coleman faces palpable pressure entering his third season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Head coach Joe Brady said he turned down trade offers for the wideout despite his recent struggles. In 2025, the Bills benched Coleman and listed him as a healthy inactive for multiple games. Clearly, they expect more from the 2024 second-rounder and still believe he can make a significant developmental leap, but it’s unlikely to happen this year. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wideout DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. With that new addition, Coleman doesn’t have a clear pathway to a big role in the passing attack. Moore, slot wideout Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid will probably see most of the targets, which leaves few opportunities for any other pass-catcher to make a significant impact.”
Bills Could Have Probably Traded Coleman
Rookie Bills head coach Joe Brady turned down trade offers for Coleman this offseason.
In May, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler put forth a trade pitch that would have sent Coleman to the Ravens, who are in desperate need of wide receiver depth.
Fowler’s trade pitch saw the Ravens swap a 2027 5th-round pick for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman, who has seen maturity issues derail his career in a big way over his 1st 2 seasons.
“Buffalo seems content with keeping Coleman, but Baltimore can jump into the fray to improve its thin receiver depth,” Fowler wrote. “Coleman’s play style should fit with Lamar Jackson, as he’s a big receiver with catch radius. This would also allow Buffalo to develop fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell for a sizable role in the offense.”
Buffalo Bills Get Game Day Injury News on WR Keon Coleman