Hailee Steinfeld Proves She’s Josh Allen’s No. 1 Fan in New Photo

The Buffalo Bills destroyed the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 47-10 route on Monday Night Football.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s performance propelled the team so far ahead that head coach Sean McDermott allowed backup Mitch Trubisky to take over with 9:58 left in the fourth quarter. Before exiting the game, Allen completed 23-of-30 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns, along with six rushes for 44 yards.

Cheering Allen and the Bills on at Highmark Stadium on September 23, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. While Steinfeld prefers to stay away from the TV cameras, a photo emerged on Tuesday, September 24 that showed the actress in a suite with her mom, Cheri Steinfeld. Steinfeld wore a white Bills jacket and her mother rocked Allen’s No. 17 jersey.

Allen’s mom, shopping with LaVonne Allen,, was also in the picture. Of course, this wasn’t the first time the Steinfelds have joined Allen’s family for a Bills game.

Before Buffalo lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round last season, Lindsey Vega, founder of the store Leveled Up Buffalo, revealed on her Instagram Stories that Steinfeld’s parents, Cheri and Peter, were shopping for Bills gear.

This was the same store Steinfeld shopped with LaVonne ahead of Week 4. Steinfeld and her parents were not shown on the CBS broadcast during the Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Chiefs, nor was Allen’s family. However, fans of Steinfeld noticed that LaVonne started following Cheri on Instagram after the game.

DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip site, reported that Steinfeld watched the Chiefs-Bills playoff showdown with her parents, Allen’s family, Paige Buechele, wife of third-string quarterback, Shane Buechele, and Summer Juraszek, former backup quarterback Kyle Allen’s wife.

Hailee Steinfeld Referred to Bills QB Josh Allen as ‘My Favorite Person’

While Steinfeld and Allen kept their relationship out of the spotlight for over a year, the couple has started to open up about their romance. Steinfeld, who launched a newsletter called Beau Society last month, re-named issue No. 6 “Bills Society” and applauded her boyfriend’s talent.

“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” Steinfeld wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).” Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, Allen recorded his fourth game with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Steve Young’s record for most such games in NFL history.

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

Steinfeld gave a major shoutout to the Bills’ community of fans. “To witness the most dedicated, kind, and… enthusiastic people, of all ages ~ shout out to the little lady holding the ‘it’s my 10th birthday and all I want is a Bill’s win’ sign ~ show up to support the Bills no matter the conditions and no matter the outcome is extraordinary.”

Bills News: Josh Allen Jumped Over Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in MVP Odds Following His MNF Performance



The Bills head into Week 4 of the NFL season as one of a handful of undefeated teams. Throughout the first three games, Allen has committed zero turnovers, one of the biggest issues that plagued the 28-year-old last season.

After defeating the Jaguars, Allen (+225) surpassed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+325) as the betting favorite to win this year’s MVP award, per ESPN’s Benjamin Solak.