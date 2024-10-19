Hailee Steinfeld’s Video at Bills QB Josh Allen’s House Turns Heads

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen prepared to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, was making magic happen in the kitchen.

Steinfeld posted a video from the kitchen on her Beau Society Instagram page, the social channel created in tandem with her weekly newsletter on October 17. While the 27-year-old slipped on an oven mitt, Bills Mafia immediately knew she was cooking in Allen’s house.

One person commented on X, “Josh Allen’s kitchen 👀.” One fan commented on Instagram, “Me knowing this is Joshua’s house.”

Steinfeld is making sure Allen is well-fed, as she shared an original recipe for chicken noodle soup and chocolate chip cookies in her newsletter.

Allen moved into his custom-built house in 2022 after purchasing the 31-acre, $500,000 Orchard Park property in 2021, the New York Post reported. At the time, Allen was still dating his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who explained the reason behind the property switch.

During an appearance on Kelly Stafford’s podcast, “The Morning After,” Williams said that the new home was “more private” and much bigger, so “all of our friends and family can stay and enjoy,” and most importantly, “We have a gate.”

Williams explained how fans used to swarm their old place, which was in the middle of the neighborhood. Allen bought his first home in Orchard Park shortly after the Bills drafted him as the No. 7 overall pick in 2018. The $659,900 home, which is a 5-minute drive from Highmark Stadium, is now worth over $1 million, the Post reported.

Hailee Steinfeld Spent a Lot of Time With Josh Allen in Buffalo During SAG-AFTRA Strike



Steinfeld is a busy woman, however, she found herself free during the SAG-AFTRA strike last year, which started on July 14 and didn’t end until November 9. During that time, the Oscar-nominated actress, who started dating Allen last May, spent the bulk of her time in Buffalo.

During the offseason, the couple relocates to Southern California, where they each have homes. Last summer, Allen purchased a $7.2 million, 2,808-square-foot home in Dana Point. As for Steinfeld, she resides in Encino, a suburb northwest of LA about 80 miles from Dana Point. The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star purchased John Fogerty’s former home in Encino for $8 million in 2021, per Realtor.com.

During the 2024 NFL season, Steinfeld has been spotted in Buffalo several times. Last week, the couple attended the First Annual Shakir Family Adoption Event at Resurgence Brewing Company. She also posed for photos at Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ 47-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

Hailee Steinfeld Referred to Bills QB Josh Allen as ‘My Favorite Person’

While Steinfeld and Allen kept their relationship out of the spotlight for over a year, the couple has started to open up about their romance. In issue No. 6, Steinfield renamed her newsletter, “Bills Society,” and applauded her boyfriend’s talent.

“Hi. Ok, so the rumors are true,” Steinfeld wrote. “Football season is back which means a few things. A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17).” Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, Allen recorded his fourth game with two rushing scores and two passing touchdowns, tying Hall of Famer Steve Young’s record for most such games in NFL history.

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener, but I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

Steinfeld gave a major shoutout to the Bills’ community of fans. “To witness the most dedicated, kind, and… enthusiastic people, of all ages ~ shout out to the little lady holding the ‘it’s my 10th birthday and all I want is a Bill’s win’ sign ~ show up to support the Bills no matter the conditions and no matter the outcome is extraordinary.”

Fans hope Steinfeld will remain in Buffalo when the Bills (4-2) host the Titans (1-4) on Sunday, October 20.