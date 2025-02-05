Could Past History Make Joe Brady the Bengals Head Coach In 2026, or Could he Takeover in Buffalo for Sean McDermott

Super Bowl LIX will kick off in four days from New Orleans. The city hosting the game is the only team in the NFL without a head coach.

The Saints still haven’t hired a new head coach after firing Dennis Allen in midseason. Rumors suggest they will hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the Super Bowl.

While it looks like it’s now Moore’s job to accept, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady seemed to be in line for the role.

Brady interviewed with New Orleans virtually in mid-January and was supposed to interview again after the Bills season ended.

Instead of going for the second interview, Brady pulled his name out of the Saint’s job, which means he will return to Buffalo as the offensive coordinator in 2025.

Don’t get too comfortable, Bills fans, because Brady will be a hot name in the 2026 head coaching cycle.

There is an excellent chance Brady dropped his name from the running for the Saints position because he knows the team isn’t in the best position to win. The team lacks a franchise quarterback, has an aging roster, and has horrible cap space.

Why go to a place set up for failure, knowing you can have almost any job you want next year?

Two jobs come to mind that the 35-year-old offensive coordinator could be up for.

We have no idea how the 2025 season will unfold in the league, but in this case, next year will be the same as this past season.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals’s 2024 season had many ups and downs, mostly coming from the defensive side of the ball.

Cincinnati’s offense was spectacular, with Joe Burrow throwing for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase led the league with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, and 17 scores.

However, the Bengals finished with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

If Cincinnati fails to reach the postseason again this upcoming year, head coach Zac Taylor may lose his job.

Brady would be directly linked to the Bengals’ head coaching position because of his time with Burrow and Chase at LSU.

Brady was LSU’s passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019, the year the Tigers finished with a 15-0 record.

LSU won the College Football National Championship, and Burrow was the No.1 pick in April’s NFL Draft.

If it weren’t for Brady, there is a good chance Burrow would not be the quarterback he is today.

There has to be some excitement for Burrow to reunite with his old college head coach.

The paring would make perfect sense if Burrow wants it; it will likely happen.

Usually, franchise quarterbacks have a say in big decisions, and having input on who you want as the next head coach could be Burrow’s move to make.

Buffalo Bills

Another location for Brady to land next season is right here in Buffalo.

Head coach Sean McDermott could be fired if the Bills fail to reach the Super Bowl again in 2026.

How many times can Buffalo run back McDermott after coming up short in the postseason?

The Bills have been the best team in the NFL the last five years not to reach a Super Bowl.

How can the head coach not be changed if they miss out again?

Quarterback Josh Allen isn’t going anywhere —promoting Brady from offensive coordinator to head coach might be the way to go.

It’s a head coach/quarterback league, and most NFL teams want an offensive-minded head coach.

Brady checks that box, and since he became the offensive coordinator in the middle of 2023, Allen has been the league’s best quarterback.

Breaking up Allen and Brady might be a horrible option. If teams want Brady to be their next head coach, why not make him the head man in Buffalo?

Brady will have a few teams to choose from next offseason, and whoever gets him will have one of the best offensive minds in the league.