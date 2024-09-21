Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Hit With Huge 5-Figure Fine for Actions vs. Chiefs

The NFL has revealed their Week 2 fines on September 21, dishing out a total of three financial penalties from the Kansas City Chiefs’ narrow victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

As usual, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero relayed each one on X, starting with a hefty forfeiture for Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

“The NFL fined Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase $31,599 for unsportsmanlike conduct — screaming at referee Alex Kemp, who flagged Chase for abusive language,” Pelissero informed. “Chase wanted a flag for a hip-drop tackle on [Chiefs cornerback] Trent McDuffie, who was neither flagged nor fined.”

So, after reviewing the play in question, it appears the league office has sided with McDuffie and the call — or rather, no call — on the field. Having said that, a KC player was fined for a different hip-drop tackle incident ahead of Week 3.

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton Fined by NFL for Hip-Drop Tackle While Second Bengals WR Penalized

“The NFL also fined Chiefs LB Nick Bolton and [New York] Jets LB C.J. Mosley $16,883 each and [Los Angeles] Rams DE Desjuan Johnson $5,191 for hip-drop tackles last week,” Pelissero continued on September 21.

The insider reminded that there have been “no [hip-drop tackle] penalties” so far, but there have been “four fines in Week 2 as the league attempts to get the newly outlawed play out of the game.” Bolton is the latest example of that.

The third and final fine from this outing went to Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas, who was penalized for “a bow-and-arrow celebration last week.”

“The NFL fined Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas $5,305 for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture,” Pelissero posted.

Iosivas was most likely mimicking a popular Chiefs celebration made famous by superstar tight end Travis Kelce, among others, but the NFL has been cracking down on any and all celebrations that can be deemed violent. That appears to be the case for the bow-and-arrow now too.