Josh Allen Doesn’t Hold Back on Bills’ Recent Playoff Woes

The Buffalo Bills saw their 2025 campaign end in crushing fashion, as they suffered a mistake-filled loss to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs. When all was said and done, it was just another season where the team was unable to find a way to go on a Super Bowl run with Josh Allen as its quarterback.

Allen certainly played a large role in the Bills’ loss to the Broncos, but he’s also the main reason why this team is even competitive in the first place. Buffalo once again went back to the drawing board in an effort to surround Allen with the proper talent on both sides of the ball. In order to go to the Super Bowl, though, Allen and company need to address their recent playoff woes, which is something the superstar quarterback addressed with some eye-opening comments.

Josh Allen Sends Confident Message on Bills’ Playoff Hopes

I asked Josh Allen how he processes last year's playoff loss now. "Next question." (He was joking) "If you knock enough on the door it's going to open at some point. What we have to keep doing is keep knocking…and give ourselves chances to be in that position again." https://t.co/Wbi9CEa1It pic.twitter.com/GYmjgLzhOv — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) August 4, 2026

Allen followed up the first MVP campaign of his career with another stellar season in 2025, as he threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also rushing for 579 yards and 14 more scores. When all was said and done, Allen earned the fourth Pro Bowl selection of his career and a third-place finish in the MVP race.

All that anyone can remember, though, is how the season ended for Allen against the Broncos. While he threw for 283 yards and three scores, in addition to rushing for 66 yards, he also committed four turnovers (two interceptions and fumbles apiece), which helped Denver escape with a 33-30 victory in overtime.

This game was a typical Buffalo playoff loss, as the team could not get out of its own way with its head-scratching mistakes. Allen knows that he played a big role in the Bills’ latest crushing playoff loss, but he’s attempting to grow from it, before making it clear that he is intent on putting himself and his teammates in position to make another Super Bowl run this season.

“We’ve watched it, we’ve put it in the past, we’ve learned from it,” Allen said on “This Is Football.” “Just continuing to find ways to learn from it. It’s a hard pill to swallow sometimes, because we haven’t gotten it done. But if you knock enough on the door, it’s going to open at some point, and that’s just what we have to keep doing. Keep knocking on that door and give ourselves chances to be in that situation again.”

Josh Allen, Bills Staring at Championship or Bust Campaign in 2026

The Bills changed pretty much everything this offseason in an effort to get their team over the hump. Sean McDermott was fired in the wake of Buffalo’s loss to Denver, with offensive coordinator Joe Brady being promoted to take over for him. Brady brought in a coaching staff that looks virtually nothing like last year’s group, and the front office once again attempted to make upgrades across the board.

Will it be enough? That will largely depend on the play of Allen under center once again. No matter what the rest of the team does, Allen can single-handedly win games on his own if he is playing his best football. Buffalo’s title window is still wide open, but it needs to begin converting some of these opportunities into legitimate Super Bowl runs, and that is the primary goal for this group as it prepares for the new season.