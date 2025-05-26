Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Turns Heads at Bachelorette Party

MVP winner and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is predicted to enter the 2025 NFL season as a married man.

Allen, who started dating Hailee Steinfeld in May 2023, proposed to the Oscar-nominated actress in November. While details of their nuptials remain under wraps, Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins seemingly revealed the famous couple planned to wed on May 31.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins told Kyle Brandt during a “Good Morning Football” appearance in March. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

Fans were immediately suspicious due to how much Allen and Steinfeld value their privacy. “When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t,” Steinfeld told Who, What, Wear in February. “When you realize that so much is already out there in every other aspect of your life, you really learn to cherish the little that isn’t.”

Dawkins walked back his comments during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week, claiming he’s “in the fog” about his quarterback’s wedding.

“Is that coming up? I ain’t know nothing about that,” Dawkins said. “I have no idea what’s going on. We’re all here. We’re all here in Buffalo, working out. I’ll give those guys a Facetime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

While Steinfeld and Allen’s wedding date remains a mystery to the public, the “Sinners” star drew attention over Memorial Day Weekend, attending her best friend’s bachelorette party.

Photos of Hailee Steinfeld Celebrating Her Best Friend’s Bachelorette Party Emerged on Social Media

While fans keep an eye out for Steinfeld’s personal bachelorette party, they were thrilled to see the 28-year-old celebrating her best friend, Greer Gustavson, who’s engaged to music producer and composer Demitri Lerios. During the bachelorette party, all of Gustavson’s guests wore brightly colored dresses while the future bride wore white.

The following day, all the women hilariously dressed up like Lerios with glasses, a bald cap, and matching blue sweatsuits.

Gustavson, an interior designer, and daughter of billionaire Tamara Gustavson, is regularly mentioned in Steinfeld’s newsletter, Beau Society.

Steinfeld wrote of her best friend in Issue No. 10 in October, “When I feel overwhelmed or am overthinking myself into a tailspin, I often reach out to Greer. While I don’t get to see her often enough (we’re doing long-distance at the moment), she’s that friend who always knows the podcast episode that will make me laugh, or sends the voice note that proves she just gets it.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Celebrated His Bachelor Party in March



Allen, 28, kept things low-key for his bachelor party, taking a crew of his closest friends to a TGL match between Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC on March 4.

The Bills star’s brother, Jason Allen, Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, and Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Allen joined the festivities.

Steinfeld and Allen attended Kyle Allen’s wedding last summer. As for the Bills star’s wedding, a source told US Weekly in March, “They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now. It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

Organized Team Activities for the Bills run May 27-29, June 2-3, and June 5. Mandatory minicamp for veteran players runs June 10-12.