Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld Sends Message After Election

The Buffalo Bills continue to dominate the AFC East after defeating the Miami Dolphins 30-27 in Week 9.

As Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Miami, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, helped cheer the team on at Highmark Stadium.

While Allen and Co. look to win their fifth consecutive game when they take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, November 10, Steinfeld took a moment to send a strong message to her fans on Instagram. The Oscar-nominated actress posted her message two days after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Hailee Steinfeld Wrote, ‘We’re All In This Together’

The 27-year-old wrote to her 20 million followers on Thursday, November 7, “Wherever you are, and whatever you’re feeling, remember to take a moment for yourself, find a bit of calm, and connect with those who bring you joy. We’re all in this together and I’m sending much love your way. 🤍.”

About two weeks before Election Day, Steinfeld liked a post on Instagram from fashion editor Joe Zee, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zee posted a photo in a Harris/Walz sweater on October 24 and wrote in part, “This election is critical—our civil liberties and freedoms hang in the balance. And for me, there’s only one clear choice: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. 🇺🇸💪.”

“ACLU reports there are currently over 500+ anti LBGTQ bills Republicans have tried to pass or have passed in different states. This election isn’t just about policy or even the price of gas. It’s about whether we celebrate diversity, progress, and basic human rights—or whether we roll back the clock to a time when families like mine couldn’t exist 🌍.”

A few days later, however, Steinfeld appeared to remove her like.

Play

While Steinfeld stayed away from politics this year, she delivered a powerful statement to “marginalized and oppressed” communities after her Apple TV series, “Dickinson,” won a Peabody Award in 2020.

“At the end of the day, we are all human,” she said during her acceptance speech. “No matter what gender we identify as, the color of our skin, who we choose to love. This message of equality and fighting for what we believe is right is so incredibly important right now. More than ever as our country continues to fight injustice, inequality, and racism.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Has Never Publicly Endorsed a Presidential Candidate

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be AFC rivals, they appear to have the same approach when it comes to politics. Much like the three-time Super Bowl MVP, Allen has never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.

Mahomes told reporters on September 11, “I’ve always said [that] I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever either way. I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research. And then make their best decision for them and their family.”

This season’s first Chiefs-Bills showdown is right around the corner. Kansas City travels to Highmark Stadium to take on the Bills on Sunday, November 17.