Josh Allen Has No Words for Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Letter to Baby

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is not only preparing to kick off the 2026 NFL season in a new stadium, but he is also entering his ninth year in the league as a new dad.

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, announced the birth of their newborn daughter in April. During a press conference at mandatory minicamp, Allen revealed that their baby’s favorite book right now is “The Pout-Pout Fish.”

The 2024 league MVP previously opened up about how becoming a father has shifted his perspective. “I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” he told reporters in April.

“I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life. It’s such a blessing. I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. Special times.”

While Allen doesn’t share much about her personal life on social media, Steinfeld opened about becoming a mom in her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, which caught his attention.

Bills QB Josh Allen’s Emotional Response to Hailee Steinfeld’s Letter to Their Baby Girl, Harper Haize

In the June 19 issue of Beau Society, Steinfeld revealed their daughter’s name, Harper Haize Allen, for the first time. She also opened up about how much she’s changed since becoming a mother. Allen reposted the birth name announcement on his Instagram Stories and simply wrote, “❤️🥹.”

Steinfeld shared in the letter to Harper, “Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”

“You, whose tiny fingers already wrap around mine with a trust I pray I never take for granted. You, whose dad is officially outnumbered when it comes to choosing a movie for movie night, though I suspect he’ll secretly love every minute of it.”

Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary in May

In the June 3 issue of her weekly newsletter, Steinfeld detailed their anniversary celebration at home with their baby girl.

While things look a lot different from “the best day of our lives” one year ago, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote, she couldn’t be happier. “On May 31, 2026, we were sitting on the couch watching our wedding video with our daughter! As we were getting ready for bed that night, I looked in the mirror and realized I was crying happy tears.

“We had our wedding soup (tortilla), an incredible homemade mushroom pappardelle, and for dessert, a gooey butter cake, our favorite thing to order when we’re out to dinner and find it on the menu.”

“We took the occasion to rewatch our wedding video and went back through our camera rolls to find the first photos we ever took together. Josh and I talked about our favorite dates and memories together, and just how much life has changed in a year.”