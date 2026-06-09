Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Personal News at Mandatory Minicamp

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are back in Orchard Park for the start of mandatory minicamp on June 9.

While Allen is entering his ninth year in the league and recently celebrated his 30th birthday with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and their newborn daughter, he still feels young and fresh at practice.

“It still feel like I’m here in year three or four,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “The time does fly by. Just trying to enjoy every moment of it.”

In addition to entering a new decade of life and a new era as a father, Allen and the Bills are preparing for their first season in a new stadium. “Obviously, a lot of memories in the old one. I’m not too much of a sentimental guy, so this place has got grass, and it’s going to be pretty cool,” Allen said.

“I’ve been in there a few times, and I think the fans are going to be pleased and get that place rockin.”

While most of the questions surrounded practice and building chemistry with his new teammates, Allen fielded one question about his daughter.

Bills QB Josh Allen Revealed His Newborn Daughter’s Favorite Book

While Allen’s daughter is too young to power through a summer reading list on her own, she’s got help from Mom and Dad. When asked about what books he reads with his daughter, “‘The Pout-Pout Fish,” Allen answered. “That’s a good one. She likes that one.”

The superstar quarterback previously opened up about how becoming a father has changed his perspective ahead of the 2026 NFL season. “I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit,” he told reporters in April.

“I’m very excited. I do think this is going to be the best version of myself — in all aspects, my professional career and my personal life.

“It’s such a blessing. I’ve got an absolute rockstar of a wife that’s doing so many things right now and allowing me to be here right now and be with my teammates. Special times.” When asked if he’s gotten any sleep with a newborn at home, “No,” Allen answered with a laugh. “But I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s very rewarding.”

Josh Allen, Wife Hailee Steinfeld Recently Celebrated Their First Wedding Anniversary

In the June 3 issue of her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, Steinfeld detailed their anniversary celebration at home with their baby girl.

While things look a lot different from “the best day of our lives” one year ago, Steinfeld wrote, she couldn’t be happier. “On May 31, 2026, we were sitting on the couch watching our wedding video with our daughter! As we were getting ready for bed that night, I looked in the mirror and realized I was crying happy tears.

“We had our wedding soup (tortilla), an incredible homemade mushroom pappardelle, and for dessert, a gooey butter cake, our favorite thing to order when we’re out to dinner and find it on the menu.”

“We took the occasion to rewatch our wedding video and went back through our camera rolls to find the first photos we ever took together. Josh and I talked about our favorite dates and memories together, and just how much life has changed in a year.”