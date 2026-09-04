Bills QB Josh Allen Surprises Wife Hailee Steinfeld With ‘Incredible’ Gift

The Buffalo Bills kick off the 2026 NFL season by traveling to face the Houston Texans in Week 1. For Bills quarterback Josh Allen, this marks his ninth season in the league and his first as a dad.

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Harper Haize, almost five months ago. Allen shared a little bit of insight into how their home life has changed since becoming parents.

“We’re trying to limit the screens ‘cause if there’s a screen, she’s over there looking,” Allen said during an appearance on Mad Dog Radio last week. “When we know that [her] eyes [are] closed and almost out, me and my wife play the New York Times crossword every night.”

The 2024 league MVP and Steinfeld play Wordle, as well. “That’s our little routine that we love doing,” he said. As for the first word he always guesses, he uses inspiration from their daughter. “It’s harps, H-A-R-P-S.”

While the Bills star is focused on bringing the first-ever Lombardi Trophy home to Buffalo, he’s also celebrating his wife’s big wins at home.

Bills QB Josh Allen Gave Wife Hailee Steinfeld the Perfect Present to Celebrate 100 Issues of Beau Society

Steinfeld launched her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, just before the 2024 NFL season, and a year after she first started dating Allen. She celebrated the newsletter’s 100th issue on August 28, posting a never-before-seen picture of Allen running around the house in a Beau Society hoodie (slide 9).

The Oscar-nominated actress revealed Allen went above and beyond to celebrate the newsletter’s milestone. “Last week, to celebrate our 100th issue, my husband made me the most incredible gift: He wrote me a handwritten letter inspired by Beau Society, complete with his own ‘This Week’s BS’! I cried.

“I won’t share the full thing here,” Steinfeld teased, but she revealed that Allen cooked the tortilla soup from the special wedding issue.

“I looked at hime and said, ‘Dare I say, this is better than our actual wedding soup?’ The créme fraiche is a can’t-skip. I feel so lucky to have the greatest family, friends, and readers. I can’t for 100 more issues and so much more BS. After reading Josh’s letter, I was inspired to throw in ‘This Week’s BS’ in our little mid-week send!”

Fans Hope to See Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld and Their Baby Girl at Bills Game This Year

After Steinfeld shared a rare post from inside Highmark Stadium during the Bills’ preseason finale last week, fans hope to see Harper at a game this season. Thus far, neither Allen nor Steinfeld has shared a photo featuring Harper’s face on social media. So, if their baby girl does make it to Highmark Stadium, they will likely keep her away from cameras.

During the offseason, the “Sinners” star gave insight into how they lived a more simple life following Harper Haize’s arrival in Beau Society. “People tell you becoming a mother changes everything, but no one tells you how, why, or when exactly. It isn’t always in the big moments,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it’s realizing that I no longer measure time in months or years, but in ounces, naps missed and naps miraculously taken, in diaper changes, and the quiet triumph of a successful transfer from my arms to your crib.

“Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”