Josh Allen Has No Words for Wife Hailee Steinfeld’s Announcement

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen enters the 2026 NFL season with high expectations, earning the No. 2 overall spot on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list — a list voted on by players themselves.

After winning the MVP award in 2024 and finishing as the third runner-up in 2025, the dual-threat quarterback, who totaled 39 touchdowns last season, shows no signs of slowing down. The 30-year-old feels even more inspired this year after becoming a father for the first time.

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed a baby girl named Harper Haize this offseason. While Steinfeld and Harper will be cheering on the Bills this season, Allen makes sure to cheer on his wife’s accomplishments as well.

Bills QB Josh Allen Proudly Showed Off Hailee Steinfeld’s New Merchandise on Instagram

Allen is not a big social media guy. Save for brand partnerships and NFL-related posts, he rarely shares personal photos on his Instagram page. However, the Bills star made an exception after Steinfeld dropped new merchandise celebrating the 100th issue of her newsletter, Beau Society.

The new Beau Society tees look ready for NFL season with the red lettering on a white T-shirt — making for a perfect alternative Bills look on game day. Allen reposted the newsletter’s post on his Instagram Stories without further comment. The T-shirts sell for $45 while the navy blue “This is BS” hat is $40.

Steinfeld launched her weekly newsletter, Beau Society, just before the 2024 NFL season, a year after she first started dating Allen. “I always wanted Beau Society to be this uniquely designed space, a community that could grow with me,” she wrote in her 100th issue.

“And it has. You’ve been with me on film sets, press tours, and red carpets, on planes and in hotel rooms from New York City to Paris. I’ve used this letter to share precious moments from my personal life, both big and small, that didn’t feel like they fit anywhere else but make so much sense in Beau.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Can’t Wait for the NFL Season to Start

Last month, Steinfeld showed off pictures from a disposable camera she recently developed, including two Bills-related pics.

“The photos that came back were more than a year old, and they also reflected the passage of time,” she wrote in Beau Society. “There were pictures from a trip to Hawaii when we were a family of two, a date night bowling fiasco I’d forgotten about, and a few photos that made me excited for the fall” — football season.

She posted a photo with her best friend, Greer Gustavson, while wearing a red vintage Bills hat, a cream-colored top and bottom, with red socks.

In another picture, she shows off the view from Allen’s suite at the old Highmark Stadium. “As much as I love summer, I’m starting to get excited for fall,” she wrote alongside the photo. “You know what’s coming!!”